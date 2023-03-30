‘Extensive’ failures marred response in Canada’s worst mass shooting

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TORONTO — A public inquiry into Canada’s worst mass shooting found “significant and extensive systemic inadequacies and failures,” particularly in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s response, and it assailed authorities for ignoring a litany of warnings about the gunman’s history of violence and illegal firearms. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight A 3,000-page report, released Thursday, offered recommendations such as reworking the system for alerting the public to emergencies, taking steps to prevent intimate partner violence, tightening gun laws and potentially restructuring the RCMP in what could entail a “reconfiguration of policing in Canada.”

Public safety depends upon on a system “that ensures clear and consistent communication, cooperation and coordination … as well as accountability at all levels of government and ultimately to the public,” the report said. “Such a collaborative system was not in place in April 2020, and this situation persists today.”

The report came nearly three years after Gabriel Wortman went on a 13-hour rampage across rural Nova Scotia on April 18 and 19, 2020, killing 22 people. Wortman, who was dressed as a Mountie and driving a replica RCMP cruiser, was finally shot dead by police at a gas station.

While the report offers a broad indictment of the entire “Canadian public safety system,” it is an exhaustive catalogue of RCMP missteps. It comes amid a reckoning about the RCMP’s role given complaints of systemic racism, sexual misconduct and other dysfunction in the force and its resistance to admitting errors.

“The RCMP must finally undergo the fundamental change that previous reports have called for,” Leanne Fitch, one of the inquiry’s three commissioners, said in a prepared statement. “Canadian society is at a critical juncture with respect to the future of policing.”

The inquiry faulted the RCMP’s response as marred by “systemwide” poor communication and coordination and a failure to share accurate and timely information with the public so that they could take measures to protect themselves. In some cases, the inquiry concluded, the inaccuracies in information shared with the public “arose in circumstances where a more complete account … would have reflected poorly on the RCMP’s response.”

The Nova Scotia RCMP used social media to communicate with the public rather than Canada’s emergency alert system. The inquiry said that system, which would have sent warnings to cellphones, televisions and radios, was the “best available tool” to warn people about the massacre.

The first tweet about the shooting was posted at 11:32 p.m. on April 18. It said police were responding to a “firearms complaint” in the town of Portapique — though officers already knew that there had been four homicides and that the gunman was at large.

The next tweet, at 8:02 the following morning, mentioned an “active shooter situation” but omitted critical information, including that the gunman was driving a replica RCMP cruiser. That detail was shared at 10:17 a.m. — more than 12 hours after a 911 call first alerted police to Wortman’s vehicle.

There were many other failures. The inquiry said authorities failed to adequately process crime scenes, with victims’ family members finding evidence and “biological matter.” Officers’ treatment of Wortman’s common-law spouse, Lisa Banfield, whom he assaulted before going on his rampage, “revictimized” her.

The inquiry also found that authorities had received several complaints about the gunman long before the massacre, including about domestic violence, illegal firearms and death threats. But those were not adequately investigated or ignored.

“The perpetrator’s privilege as a wealthy, white man contributed to his impunity from adverse official or social consequences for his violence,” the report concluded.

The report describes Wortman’s 19-year relationship with Banfield as “marked by his violence, coercion and controlling behavior,” which spiraled into paranoia during the pandemic. He stockpiled food, gas and ammunition, and withdrew $350,000 from his bank account, “convinced that covid was a big government scheme” and that “the world was shutting down,” Banfield told police.

“All too often, gender-based, intimate partner, and family violence are precursors to the forms of violence that are more readily seen as being of broader “public” concern,” the report concluded. “We ignore these forms of violence at our collective peril.”

In the wake of the tragedy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a ban on 1,500 makes and models of “military-grade” assault-style firearms. His government introduced a bill last year to implement a mandatory buyback program for such weapons.

Several RCMP officers told the inquiry about a teleconference call several days after the shooting in which they alleged that Brenda Lucki, then the RCMP commissioner, berated them for failing to disclose information about Wortman’s guns to the public. They said Lucki indicated she had told Trudeau’s office that the force would release the information in what the officers viewed as a bid to bolster the government’s pending gun-control measures — fueling later claims that Ottawa had politicized a tragedy and interfered in a police probe.

Lucki, who retired in February, and federal government officials have denied the allegations. The inquiry concluded that her remarks were “ill-timed and poorly expressed, but they were not partisan, and they do not show that there had been political interference.”

Wortman, a 51-year-old denturist, did not possess a firearms license and obtained his weapons illegally. Three of his five guns, including an AR-15, were smuggled in from Maine. The inquiry criticized poor information sharing between the Canada Border Services Agency and other law enforcement agencies that allowed him to cross the border often and rarely with issue.

Unlike federal police services in other countries, the RCMP is also contracted out to provide local and provincial policing to roughly 70 percent of Canada. In recent years, critics have charged that this model is flawed and should be reconsidered.

The commission recommended that the federal minister of public safety establish what RCMP tasks “are suitable to a federal policing agency” and identify those that are better assigned to other agencies, “including to potentially new policing agencies.”

