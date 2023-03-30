Who is the Wall Street Journal reporter arrested in Russia?

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Friends, journalists and press advocates expressed dismay Thursday at the news that Russia has detained an American journalist on espionage charges. Russia’s Federal Security Service accused Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, without providing any evidence, of acting at the request of the U.S. to collect “information constituting a state secret about the activities of an enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex.”

Gershkovich, a 31-year-old American citizen based in Moscow, has denied the charges. The Wall Street Journal has also vehemently denied the accusations, saying in a statement that it is seeking his immediate release: “We stand in solidarity with Evan and his family.”

It appears to be the first case since the end of the Cold War of Russia arresting a foreign journalist on espionage charges.

Advertisement

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement Thursday that the White House and State Department had been in touch with Gershkovich’s family and the Wall Street Journal. “Furthermore, the State Department has been in direct touch with the Russian government on this matter, including actively working to secure consular access to Mr. Gershkovich,” she said.

As video of what appeared to be Gershkovich being escorted into a Moscow courtroom spread on social media, colleagues and friends denounced the Russian government for the “obscene” and “disgraceful” allegations against the reporter.

“Absolutely utterly crushing,” tweeted Polina Ivanova, a Financial Times correspondent covering Russia and Ukraine. “I just can’t.”

Obscene allegations, disgraceful allegations, and absolutely utterly crushing.



I can’t believe I’m saying this but this is reportedly @evangershkovich being led into the Lefortovo courtroom in Moscow. I just can’t https://t.co/4J0xVtBU8B — Polina Ivanova (@polinaivanovva) March 30, 2023

Here’s what we know so far about Gershkovich, who could face up to 20 years in prison if he’s convicted of espionage charges:

Who is Evan Gershkovich?

Born in October 1991 in the U.S., Gershkovich grew up speaking Russian in New York and New Jersey thanks to his parents, who are Soviet emigres, he said in a 2020 interview.

Advertisement

He reflected on the Russian superstitions his mother practiced in their home, such as prohibiting whistling or opening umbrellas indoors and forbidding setting keys or wallets on the dinner table. While he acknowledged in Hazlitt magazine that he “actively broke” his mother’s Russian rituals, they were also “a reminder of a home I’m in danger of forgetting.”

“I had only been to Russia once, fourteen years earlier, and what I knew of the place consisted mostly of the bits and pieces gleaned from life in the [New Jersey] home my parents were now moving out of — where we had eaten macaroni and butter instead of cheese, watched “Nu, pogodi!” instead of “Hey Arnold!,” spoken Russian instead of English,” he wrote in 2018. “It was only a replica, but I was desperate to hold onto it.”

Gershkovich was an avid soccer player during his time at Princeton High School in New Jersey, where he was a four-year varsity letterman for the boys’ team. As a captain his senior year, he led the team to a state championship in 2010, according to his athletics biography.

Advertisement

After graduating from high school, he attended Bowdoin College, a private liberal arts college in Brunswick, Maine. While Gershkovich played one year for the men’s soccer team, he focused on his studies as a philosophy major. It did not take long for Gershkovich to be “known to many on campus, especially among the faculty,” the college said Thursday in a statement. He also wrote for the Bowdoin Orient, the student newspaper, and helped edit the Bowdoin Globalist, the student magazine that later became the Bowdoin Review.

He graduated from Bowdoin College in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and English, according to his LinkedIn profile.

How did he become a journalist?

After working in communications for an environmental rights nongovernmental organization based in Southeast Asia and freelancing for English-language media outlets in his spare time, he returned to the U.S. to pursue journalism.

Advertisement

“But when I moved back home to New York, it was tough to break into that world,” he told Bowdoin College in 2020. “So I took jobs as a cook for a catering company and at a restaurant until I landed a job as a temporary night clerk on the New York Times’ foreign desk. Eventually, I found myself a full-time assistant job at the paper and worked there for nearly two years in what I look back on now as a form of journalism graduate school.”

Knowing he needed more experience, he applied for a reporting job with the Moscow Times, an independent, English-language outlet in Russia. He got the job and moved to Moscow in the fall of 2017.

Since then, Gershkovich has been reporting exclusively from Russia. After stints with the Moscow Times and Agence France-Presse, he joined the Wall Street Journal in January 2022 to cover Russia, Ukraine and other countries of the former Soviet Union.

Advertisement

“When you start reporting in Russia, you often hear that it will be very hard to get people to talk. And while that may be true of Russian officialdom — though not all of it — I have found that if you go looking for the right people, many of them want to tell their stories,” he said in 2020. “Of course, some will want their comments to be from an unnamed source, which means, as a reporter, you have to make sure you speak to them over encrypted channels and protect their identities. But they’re out there. You just have to go looking for them.”

What are the allegations against Gershkovich?

When Gershkovich was arrested Wednesday in the city of Yekaterinburg in the Urals, the Federal Security Service celebrated what it described as having “stopped the illegal activities” of the journalist. The Russian government has not released any other details related to the espionage charges against Gershkovich, other than saying the journalist was “attempting to obtain classified information.” The espionage charges carry a maximum prison sentence of 20 years if he’s convicted.

Advertisement

Gershkovich’s most recent article, published Tuesday, highlighted how Russia’s economy is starting to come undone due to the second year of the war in Ukraine and the historic global sanctions against Russia in response to the invasion.

The last American reporter known to have been arrested in Russia on espionage charges was U.S. News and World Report correspondent Nicholas Daniloff, who was accused of spying by Soviet authorities in September 1986. The Moscow-based journalist was released without charges about three weeks later in exchange for the release of Gennady Zakharov, a Soviet citizen accused of espionage in the United States, without a trial.

Gershkovich’s arrest is one of several high-profile examples involving Russia detaining U.S. citizens in cases that appeared to be trumped up for political leverage. In December, WNBA star Brittney Griner was exchanged for the convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Paul Whelan, a U.S. citizen and former Marine, arrested in Russia, convicted of spying and sentenced to a 16-year jail term in 2020; he remains in prison there.

Advertisement

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed to Russian state media that Gershkovich had been “caught red-handed,” while Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, alleged without evidence that Gershkovich’s activities in Yekaterinburg had “nothing to do with journalism.”

“Unfortunately, this is not the first time that the status of a ‘foreign correspondent,’ a journalist’s visa and accreditation are used by foreigners in our country to cover up activities that are not journalism,” Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.

What’s next for Evan Gershkovich?

Gershkovich was transferred Thursday to a Moscow court, where he denied the charges and was ordered to be held in prison until May 29, the Tass state-controlled news agency reported. Gershkovich’s lawyer Danill Berman was barred from the hearing, Tass reported, quoting law enforcement officials who said the case was marked “top secret.” The Tass report could not be independently verified.

Advertisement

Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s deputy foreign minister, told Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti that it was still too early to discuss a possible prisoner swap for Gershkovich. Ryabkov said that such previous exchanges have involved people who had already been convicted, according to Interfax.

As news of Gershkovich’s arrest spread Thursday morning, his friends and colleagues took to social media to support a man they described as “an exemplary foreign correspondent, a brilliant reporter and a wonderful, kindhearted friend.”

The National Press Club criticized Gershkovich’s arrest as “an unjust detention” and urged the State Department “to designate his detention in that manner at once.”

“Evan was not unaware or naive about the risks. It’s not like he was in Russia because no one bothered to tell him it was dangerous,” wrote Joshua Yaffa, a reporter for the New Yorker. “He is a brave, committed, professional journalist who traveled to Russia to report on stories of import and interest.”

Others, such as Pjotr Sauer, a reporter for the Guardian covering Russia and Ukraine who is a close friend of Gershkovich’s, urged journalists to come together to release his friend immediately: “What a disgrace.” Ivanova, another one of Gershkovich’s best friends, echoed her colleagues.

“Journalism is not a crime,” she wrote.

Robyn Dixon contributed to this report from Latvia.

GiftOutline Gift Article