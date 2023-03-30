Cyprus relocates 76 Afghan, Syrian asylum-seekers to France

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus’ Interior Ministry said Thursday 76 Afghans and Syrians seeking international protection have been relocated to France under a European Union program to ease the burden on Mediterranean countries receiving large numbers of migrants.

The ministry said in a statement the relocation is one of several planned in coming months. A total 210 people have been relocated to other EU countries, including Germany, Bulgaria and Romania, in the three months since such transfers began.