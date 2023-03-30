Philippine ferry catches fire; dozens dead or injured, authorities say

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At least 31 people, including a baby, died in the Philippines after a ferry carrying 250 passengers caught fire, authorities said Thursday. Passengers were forced to jump into the sea as flames engulfed the vessel overnight, leaving some stranded in their cabins. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The fire raged for more than eight hours, according to the Philippine coast guard. About 60 people were sent to hospitals.

The MV Lady Mary Joy 3 departed from Zamboanga in the southern Philippines at 9 p.m. on Wednesday bound for Jolo, capital of the island province of Sulu. Soon after, a fire broke out, likely to have started inside a cabin on the ship, said Philippine coast guard spokesman Armand Balilo. An official investigation is underway.

“We don’t really know what happened. There could be hazardous materials inside the boat. … There’s no indication that it was carried out by militants. But it will be investigated,” Balilo said in an interview.

Advertisement

Authorities initially counted a dozen dead, and 18 more bodies were recovered Thursday, most of them in the budget section of the ship. Jim Hataman-Salliman, governor of the southern province of Basilan, later told local broadcaster ABS-CBN News that another body was recovered at sea, bringing the death toll to 31.

Kelvin Culajara, who was traveling to Jolo for work, said that when a fire alarm rang around 10 p.m., he and two other passengers in a lower cabin opened the door to find smoke and commotion. People rushed upstairs, but the higher floor was also on fire. When the heat became unbearable, he said, people crowded at a passage leading to the deck. Passengers were crying out to God in Tausug, a language spoken among the ethnic Muslim groups of the region, witnesses said.

“I could hear a young man instructing everyone outdoors to jump,” said Culajara, 30. He took his chances to find another exit and came upon a crew member who directed him outdoors.

Advertisement

On deck, he was handed a life vest, but for a while, no one around him jumped into the sea. “From where I was standing about seven feet from me, you could clearly see the fire getting bigger and bigger already — it was consuming the upper floors of the ship,” he recounted.

The crew instructed the survivors there to hold on to their belongings as the ship docked on an island in Basilan province.

From there, passengers jumped off the ship or descended on ropes as the fire continued burning. One mother was hesitant to jump as she was carrying a baby. “Luckily one of the crew put the baby in a pail and they connected the pail to a rope … and the baby descended from the vessel. The mother jumped from the ship,” said Culajara, who chafed his hands descending on a rope to save documents he was carrying.

Advertisement

By his estimate, rescuers arrived after midnight, about an hour and a half after the fire started.

Culajara criticized the safety precautions on the ship, adding that he didn’t see fire extinguishers or lifeboats on board. “Aleson should really be accountable for all of this,” he said, referring to the shipping company that operated the vessel. “The crew were very unprepared. The vessel was poorly equipped.”

Aleson has not responded to a request for comment.

Technical mishaps and maritime disasters are fairly common in the Philippines, an archipelago of 7,107 islands. Last year, another ferry fire left seven people dead near Polillo Island on the northeastern coast.

Jeoffrey Maitem in Manila contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article