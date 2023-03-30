The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Europe

Vatican says Pope is working from hospital after quiet night

By
March 30, 2023 at 7:03 a.m. EDT
A statue of late Pope Saint John Paul II outside the Agostino Gemelli Hospital where the Pope was hospitalized the previous day, in Rome, Thursday. (Fabio Frustaci/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Listen
1 min

ROME — Pope Francis passed a restful night after being hospitalized for a respiratory infection and has resumed work from his room, the Vatican announced Thursday.

The return of the 86-year-old pope to the hospital just weeks before the important Easter celebrations fed anxiety about the health of one of the oldest popes in history.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“The clinical situation is progressively improving and planned treatment is ongoing,” said the statement from Matteo Bruni, the Vatican spokesman. “This morning after having breakfast he has read some newspapers and resumed his work.”

Pope Francis hospitalized with respiratory infection, Vatican says

The pope also prayed at a chapel in his private hospital rooms and received Eucharist, according to the statement.

The pope was hospitalized on Wednesday amid complaints of shortness of breath. He had part of his lung removed when he was a young man growing up in Argentina. He also had part of his colon removed in 2021 and suffers from knee pain that has often confined him to a wheelchair.

Despite his ailments, Francis has continued to pursue a busy schedule and gave his weekly audience Wednesday before his hospitalization. He traveled to Africa last month and gave sermons before massive crowds.

Loading...