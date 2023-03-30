Vatican says Pope is working from hospital after quiet night

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ROME — Pope Francis passed a restful night after being hospitalized for a respiratory infection and has resumed work from his room, the Vatican announced Thursday. The return of the 86-year-old pope to the hospital just weeks before the important Easter celebrations fed anxiety about the health of one of the oldest popes in history.

“The clinical situation is progressively improving and planned treatment is ongoing,” said the statement from Matteo Bruni, the Vatican spokesman. “This morning after having breakfast he has read some newspapers and resumed his work.”

The pope also prayed at a chapel in his private hospital rooms and received Eucharist, according to the statement.

The pope was hospitalized on Wednesday amid complaints of shortness of breath. He had part of his lung removed when he was a young man growing up in Argentina. He also had part of his colon removed in 2021 and suffers from knee pain that has often confined him to a wheelchair.

Despite his ailments, Francis has continued to pursue a busy schedule and gave his weekly audience Wednesday before his hospitalization. He traveled to Africa last month and gave sermons before massive crowds.

