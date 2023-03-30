Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia by security service

RIGA, Latvia — Russia’s Federal Security Service, the FSB, said Thursday that it had detained a Wall Street Journal reporter, Evan Gershkovich, a U.S. citizen assigned to the newspaper’s Moscow Bureau, and had opened an “espionage” case against him.
Earlier, independent Russian journalist Dmitry Kolezev had reported the arrest, citing two sources in Yekaterinburg.
Gershkovich appeared to have been detained on Wednesday. He was being taken to Moscow for a court hearing and the case was being handled by the FSB’s central office, the Kommersant newspaper reported.
In its statement, the FSB accused Gershkovich of gathering information about a Russian military enterprise but did not cite any evidence.
“The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation stopped the illegal activities of the correspondent of the Moscow bureau of the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, Evan Gershkovich, born in 1991, who is suspected of spying for the American government,” the FSB said in the statement. “It was established that Gershkovich, acting at the request of the American side, collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of an enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex. The foreign national was detained in Yekaterinburg while attempting to obtain classified information.”
Gershkovich’s arrest comes with relations between Washington and Moscow increasingly toxic over Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Russia has detained several U.S. citizens in cases that appeared to be trumped up for political leverage, including WNBA star Brittney Griner who was exchanged in December for the convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Since the start of the invasion last year, the Russian government has moved to suppress all dissent and has adopted strict laws prohibiting criticism of the Russian military.
“The Wall Street Journal is deeply concerned for the safety of Mr. Gershkovich,” the newspaper said in a statement.
A Yekaterinburg news outlet, Vecherniye Vedemosti, reported that an eyewitness saw plain clothes security agents remove a person from a Yekaterinburg restaurant on Wednesday and place him in a minivan, which drove away. A sweater had been pulled over his face as he was led to the van, according to the report.
Reporters Without Borders, a Paris-based advocacy group, expressed alarm that Gershkovich appeared to have been targeted in retaliation for his work.
“Journalists must not be targeted,” the organization tweeted.
In recent months, Gershkovich has written about Russia’s economy as well as attitudes to the war in Pskov, a city in western Russia, which is the home base of a paratrooper division that occupied Bucha, a Kyiv suburb where Russian soldiers were accused of atrocities.
The ChTD channel on Telegram, which is associated with the exiled Russian tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, described Gershkovich as a “hostage.”
One year of Russia’s war in Ukraine
Portraits of Ukraine: Every Ukrainian’s life has changed since Russia launched its full-scale invasion one year ago — in ways both big and small. They have learned to survive and support each other under extreme circumstances, in bomb shelters and hospitals, destroyed apartment complexes and ruined marketplaces. Scroll through portraits of Ukrainians reflecting on a year of loss, resilience and fear.
Battle of attrition: Over the past year, the war has morphed from a multi-front invasion that included Kyiv in the north to a conflict of attrition largely concentrated along an expanse of territory in the east and south. Follow the 600-mile front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces and take a look at where the fighting has been concentrated.
A year of living apart: Russia’s invasion, coupled with Ukraine’s martial law preventing fighting-age men from leaving the country, has forced agonizing decisions for millions of Ukrainian families about how to balance safety, duty and love, with once-intertwined lives having become unrecognizable. Here’s what a train station full of goodbyes looked like last year.
Deepening global divides: President Biden has trumpeted the reinvigorated Western alliance forged during the war as a “global coalition,” but a closer look suggests the world is far from united on issues raised by the Ukraine war. Evidence abounds that the effort to isolate Putin has failed and that sanctions haven’t stopped Russia, thanks to its oil and gas exports.