Ukraine live briefing: Military activity on rise near nuclear plant, IAEA warns; Zelensky invites Xi

There is a “significant increase in the number of troops” in the region surrounding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the head of the U.N. atomic energy watchdog said, adding that there was “open talk about offensives and counter-offensives” involving Ukrainian and Russian forces.
“It is obvious that military activity is increasing in this whole region. Every measure and precaution should be taken so that the plant is not attacked and can be protected,” Rafael Mariano Grossi said during a visit Wednesday to the plant, which is currently controlled by Russian forces. Efforts were underway, he said, to get Kyiv and Moscow to agree to principles such as not attacking the plant or using it as a base to launch attacks.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invited Chinese leader Xi Jinping to discuss the war during an interview with the Associated Press, adding that he had not been in contact with Xi since before the Russian invasion last year.
Analysis from our correspondents
Russia’s covert operations have a major weakness: Hubris. The tale of Brazilian student Victor Muller Ferreira — or alleged Russian agent Sergey Cherkasov — is a remarkable modern story of spycraft, which also exposes the weaknesses of covert Russian operations, Adam Taylor writes.
Cherkasov allegedly spent a decade building a fictitious persona as Ferreira, but the ambitious, high-risk operation included a side of self-defeating hubris. Parts of the information he was reportedly sending back to Moscow on the U.S. reaction ahead of the invasion of Ukraine, the FBI later concluded, came from an online group discussion led by a former professor.
He appears to have been a small part of a far broader intelligence failure by Russia that greatly overestimated how easy the invasion of Ukraine would play out, setting itself up for even more serious military failures on the battlefield.