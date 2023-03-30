Ukraine live briefing: Military activity on rise near nuclear plant, IAEA warns; Zelensky invites Xi

There is a “significant increase in the number of troops” in the region surrounding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the head of the U.N. atomic energy watchdog said, adding that there was “open talk about offensives and counter-offensives” involving Ukrainian and Russian forces.

“It is obvious that military activity is increasing in this whole region. Every measure and precaution should be taken so that the plant is not attacked and can be protected,” Rafael Mariano Grossi said during a visit Wednesday to the plant, which is currently controlled by Russian forces. Efforts were underway, he said, to get Kyiv and Moscow to agree to principles such as not attacking the plant or using it as a base to launch attacks.