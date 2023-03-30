Ukraine live briefing: Military activity on rise near nuclear plant, IAEA warns; Zelensky invites Xi

March 30, 2023 at 2:24 a.m. EDT
President Volodymyr Zelensky visits a missile-damaged part of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Monday. (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
There is a “significant increase in the number of troops” in the region surrounding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the head of the U.N. atomic energy watchdog said, adding that there was “open talk about offensives and counter-offensives” involving Ukrainian and Russian forces.

“It is obvious that military activity is increasing in this whole region. Every measure and precaution should be taken so that the plant is not attacked and can be protected,” Rafael Mariano Grossi said during a visit Wednesday to the plant, which is currently controlled by Russian forces. Efforts were underway, he said, to get Kyiv and Moscow to agree to principles such as not attacking the plant or using it as a base to launch attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invited Chinese leader Xi Jinping to discuss the war during an interview with the Associated Press, adding that he had not been in contact with Xi since before the Russian invasion last year.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman on Wednesday said she was not aware of any formal invitation from Ukraine to Xi. Responding to a question about Zelensky’s comments, Mao Ning said she had “no information” about a potential visit. She added that “China has maintained communication with all relevant parties, including Ukraine.” Xi visited Russia earlier this month, a move that was seen as the strongest endorsement yet of Beijing’s support for Moscow, which has been isolated on the world stage by Kyiv’s Western allies.
  • The situation at the Zaporizhzhia plant will “only become less dangerous” once it is returned to Ukraine, Ivan Samoyduk, the deputy mayor of Enerhodar, the city where the nuclear facility is located, told The Washington Post. “Even if a [protection] zone is established, Russia will ignore it,” he said.
  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Nikolai Patrushev, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin and the country’s security chief, in New Delhi on Wednesday. The meeting with Patrushev involved discussions of “bilateral cooperation” and “international issues,” the Indian government said. New Delhi has refused to join Kyiv’s Western allies in condemning Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine, instead shoring up its oil and other trade with Russia while calling for peace.

Battleground updates

  • Zelensky said that if Russian forces capture the eastern city of Bakhmut, Putin will sell the victory “to the West, to his society, to China, to Iran.” A defeat there would also greatly add to pressure on Ukraine to compromise with Russia, he told the Associated Press. The Ukrainian armed forces said Wednesday that Russia was partially succeeding but its troops continued to hold on.
  • The fierce battle for Bakhmut has caused extensive damage to the Ukrainian army and the Wagner Group, the Russian mercenary outfit’s head, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, said in an audio message posted to social media this week. He vowed to keep fighting for the city, the battle over which has assumed a symbolic significance for both sides, analysts say.
  • More than 220,000 Russian troops and mercenaries have been killed or injured in Ukraine, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said in an interview Wednesday with Sky News, citing recent U.S. intelligence reports.

Global impact

  • Putin could visit Turkey in April to inaugurate a nuclear power plant built by Russia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday, according to Reuters. Ankara does not recognize the International Criminal Court, which this month issued a warrant for the Russian leader over war crimes in Ukraine.
  • Germany will provide $13 billion in new military aid to Ukraine, Reuters reported Wednesday. Berlin has so far provided Kyiv with arms such as Leopard 2 tanks, missiles and ammunition.

Analysis from our correspondents

Russia’s covert operations have a major weakness: Hubris. The tale of Brazilian student Victor Muller Ferreira — or alleged Russian agent Sergey Cherkasov — is a remarkable modern story of spycraft, which also exposes the weaknesses of covert Russian operations, Adam Taylor writes.

Cherkasov allegedly spent a decade building a fictitious persona as Ferreira, but the ambitious, high-risk operation included a side of self-defeating hubris. Parts of the information he was reportedly sending back to Moscow on the U.S. reaction ahead of the invasion of Ukraine, the FBI later concluded, came from an online group discussion led by a former professor.

He appears to have been a small part of a far broader intelligence failure by Russia that greatly overestimated how easy the invasion of Ukraine would play out, setting itself up for even more serious military failures on the battlefield.

