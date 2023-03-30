Taiwan, like Ukraine, is fighting for democracy, Tsai says in New York

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Taiwan’s core values — freedom, democracy, human rights and rule of law — are in peril in the face of increasing authoritarianism, the democratic island’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, said on Thursday, drawing direct parallels between Taiwan and Ukraine. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a wake-up call to us all, and served as a reminder that authoritarianism does not cease in its belligerence against democracy,” Tsai said at a private reception in New York City, which was closed to the press. The Post obtained a recording of her remarks.

At the event, Tsai was given this year’s global leadership award from the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank based in Washington. Previous recipients include former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

As he presented Tsai with the award, Hudson Institute president John Walters praised her as a leader on the front line of the struggle to contain Chinese aggression in Asia.

“The Chinese Communist Party fears her because she and Taiwan are an inspiration for the Chinese people who aspire to be free and yearn for democracy,” Walters said, according to the tape. “Her battle — their battle — is our battle.”

Tsai delivered resolute remarks in the face of Beijing’s threats, insisting that Taiwan “will never bow to pressure.”

“Taiwan has also long endured the peril of living next to an authoritarian neighbor,” she said before a crowd of conservative luminaries at a hotel in Midtown. Taiwan does not seek conflict, said Tsai, reiterating her commitment to maintaining a peaceful status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

She is spending two days in New York on her way to Central America, but her visit is deliberately low-key — she has no media appearances while in the United States — to avoid antagonizing Beijing.

Her speech came at the end of a day spent exploring New York City’s culinary delights in meetings with Taiwanese American chefs and restaurant owners. Crowds of supporters and protesters followed Tsai around the city, some carrying signs with messages such as “Welcome, Taiwanese President” and others waving Chinese flags and banners calling Tsai “a big traitor to China.”

The visit, Tsai’s first in over three years, has done more than draw attention to New York’s restaurant scene. It has served as a reminder to Beijing that despite its global campaign to isolate Taiwan, few issues currently draw more support from both sides of the aisle in Washington than championing Taiwan’s democracy in the face of China’s aggression.

Uncertainty hangs over how China will respond to the visit. Beijing has threatened to retaliate if Tsai goes ahead with next week’s planned meeting in California with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who would become the highest-ranking U.S. official to meet with a Taiwanese leader on American soil.

The visit was a pretext for “Taiwan independence separatist forces” to promote their cause in Washington, said a spokeswoman for China’s Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning.

Washington has emphasized that Tsai is just passing through on her way to Central America. But her trip comes at a time when Russia’s war in Ukraine has heightened the focus of lawmakers in Washington on supporting Taiwan’s democracy in the face of China’s autocracy.

The planned meeting with McCarthy at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, Calif., is already a downshift from McCarthy’s original intention to visit Taiwan himself, following a visit by House Speaker Pelosi (D-Calif.) to Taiwan last year that sparked an aggressive military reaction from China that included a simulated blockade of the island.

The Biden administration has been trying to downplay Tsai’s trip. Last week, national security adviser Jake Sullivan held a call with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi to emphasize that the trip was routine.

But Beijing may interpret a meeting with an official as high-ranking as McCarthy to have even greater consequence than Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, said Jingdong Yuan, a professor focused on China’s defense policy at the University of Sydney.

“Meetings with senators and representatives are more or less routine, albeit limited in rank and numbers — so Tsai’s reportedly scheduled meeting with McCarthy would be something more significant,” Yuan said.

The military balance on both sides of the Taiwan Strait has changed dramatically in the past 30 years, Yuan added. “Between the U.S. deployment in the Western Pacific and the [People’s Liberation Army], it has undergone significant changes — with the Chinese military in possession of many ballistic and cruise missiles posing much greater threats to U.S. military assets,” Yuan said.

Under Washington’s “one-China policy,” which acknowledges but does not endorse Beijing’s claims that Taiwan is part of China and the Chinese Communist Party is its sole government, Tsai cannot go to the United States on an official state visit.

To stay in line with this policy, Tsai’s travels are coordinated between two organizations that function as embassies in all but name.

Tsai was greeted at John F. Kennedy International Airport by Laura Rosenberger, who recently left the National Security Council to lead the American Institute in Taiwan, the unofficial organization that manages relations between the United States and Taiwan. She has no other meetings planned with members of the Biden administration.

And Tsai on Thursday met with ambassadors from countries that recognize Taiwan at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office. Known as Tecro, it donated over $100,000 to the Hudson Institute in 2021, according to the think tank’s most recent annual report.

Since then, Taiwan’s leaders have pushed the boundaries of what constitutes acceptable, yet still unofficial, activities in the United States. On a previous trip in 2019, Tsai met with members of Congress and even held a banquet for the United Nations representatives of Taiwan’s allies.

At a dinner on Wednesday night with the Taiwanese expatriate community, Tsai praised Taiwan as “a beacon of democracy in Asia.” The dinner was attended by New Jersey governor Phil Murphy, deputy speaker of the New Jersey General Assembly Raj Mukherji, New Jersey state Sen. Gordon Johnson and New York state Sen. Iwen Chu, all members of the Democratic Party.

Taiwan’s leaders have been engaged in an ongoing negotiation with Washington over their reception in the United States dating back to President Lee Teng-hui’s first transit through Hawaii in 1994 — when he wasn’t granted a visa and didn’t set foot off his airplane. A later visit by Lee would kick off escalating military aggression from China in what became known as the Third Taiwan Strait Crisis.

This week, Tsai is in New York for two days on her way to shore up ties with Guatemala and Belize, two of the island democracy’s only remaining diplomatic allies.

At the same time, her predecessor, Ma Ying-jeou, has undertaken a landmark trip as the first former Taiwanese president to visit China, where he emphasized the shared history and connections between people on both sides of the Strait. Ma is from the opposition Kuomintang, or Nationalist Party, which favors closer ties with China.

While Beijing has welcomed Ma’s visit, it refuses to engage with Tsai.

