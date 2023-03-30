Why French workers are fighting to retire at 62

Protesters take to the streets in cities across France to strike over President Emmanuel Macron’s deeply unpopular pension overhaul plan. (Video: Reuters)

The French government’s plan to make people work two extra years before they can retire with a full pension has drawn such anger that workers shut down roads and railways in strikes that have paralyzed the country for weeks. Protests over raising the retirement age to 64 have spiraled into clashes with police on the streets of Paris, which are heaving with garbage after a trash collector strike.

France has a lower minimum retirement age than many of its European neighbors. While the intricacies of Europe’s pension systems make comparisons tricky, changes to the retirement age have sparked less of a backlash in countries including Britain, where the state pension age of 66 is expected to rise to 68, or in Germany, which is preparing to raise it from 65 to 67.

Opponents of President Emmanuel Macron’s pension overhaul, including influential unions, say the advantages of French workers are hard earned from battles with successive governments and lie at the heart of national identity.

“Pensions are very much part of the social contract in France that developed after the Second World War,” said Emile Chabal, a historian of 20th-century Europe. “And that social contract is, to put it very simply: If you work for a certain number of years, then the state will give you a pension to live off.”

The way the government pushed through the legislation has only fueled protests after Macron used constitutional powers to avoid a vote in Parliament’s lower house.

And it’s not just about the retirement age. Slogans have broadened to wider grievances that resonate beyond France, including skyrocketing inflation and social inequality.

France is far from the only European country convulsed by strikes this winter over wages and other demands, as nations grapple with the fallout of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. But the pension standoff has spawned some of the worst unrest in years in France, which has a long tradition of labor action. This isn’t the first time the French have fought efforts to change the retirement system.

“Any attempt to touch pensions has, in the last 30 or 40 years, resulted in very significant protests,” Chabal said.

An attempt by President Jacques Chirac’s government to overhaul the pension system in 1995 triggered strikes that blocked key services and eventually resulted in the plan being dropped.

“Everything sort of stopped for a long period of time,” said Heather Connolly, a professor at the Grenoble Ecole de Management. In France, retirement is cherished as “another life after our working life,” she said.

French workers also filled the streets in 2010, when President Nicolas Sarkozy signed legislation raising the minimum retirement age from 60 to 62, despite the backlash.

Macron tried to push for pension changes during his first term, in 2019. A strike disrupted public transport for weeks, and the government later abandoned that attempt in the face of protests and the onset of the pandemic.

The new pension law, under review by the Constitutional Council, would gradually raise the minimum retirement age until 2030. Most people would need to be at least 64, and to have made certain social security contributions over 43 years, before they can receive a full pension, with some exceptions including for those with physically taxing jobs.

Macron says the plan is the best way to ensure the future of a system that depends on working-age contributors, as life expectancy rises. He has acknowledged it is unpopular but cast it as necessary to balance the books.

If the retirement age stays as it is, there would be only 1.2 taxpaying workers to support each retiree in 2070, down from 1.7 in 2020, government data indicates.

Public pension spending is also weighing on the coffers: It was about 13.6 percent of France’s gross domestic product in 2021, compared with 11 percent in Spain and 10 percent in Germany, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Protesters have fought back against depictions that they are lazy, arguing the government should tackle deteriorating working conditions that are driving a disaffection with jobs and reluctance to work longer. France has some of the highest levels of burnout and on-the-job accidents among European workers. Officials, facing criticism that older employees often get pushed out of work, have promised to address working conditions.

Some see the focus on the age of 62 in discussion of the French pension law as misleading: The country’s average retirement age is 64.5, according to OECD data.

“It’s a completely false idea that all French people can retire at 62, because it’s based on a number of points that you’ve built up over your working career,” Connolly said.

Critics also warn the new plan will deepen inequality and disproportionately affect blue-collar workers, who are more likely to start work earlier, and die earlier, than white-collar workers.

“A lot of people are not earning enough money to enjoy life and they go to work every day for more than 40 years,” said Julia Perez, a 28-year-old who has joined the protests. “So I think that retirement doesn’t mean the same thing to everyone, especially between the rich and poor.”

She said students marched alongside older protesters closer to retirement age out of concern for their own future. “Inflation is very bad, salaries are not rising, so it’s like nothing is really giving us the motivation to work very long.”

Rick Noack contributed to this report.

