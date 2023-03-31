Andrew Tate and brother released from jail, put under house arrest

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“We are ecstatic to announce the Romanian judicial system approved Andrew’s and Tristan Tate’s appeal against last week’s extension decision,” the spokesperson said, adding that the brothers intended to fight the criminal charges.

The Tates had appealed a judge’s decision to extend their stay in jail for an additional 30 days. The brothers, along with two others arrested with them, will be on house arrest until April 29, according to the Associated Press.

Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested Dec. 29 in Romania. Andrew Tate, a former kickboxing champion, attracted millions of online followers as a men’s rights influencer who made violent comments targeting women. He has been called “the scariest man on the internet” by critics and “the king of toxic masculinity” by fans. Romanian authorities dismissed speculation that they had found the brothers after seeing a pizza box in a video Tate posted that could have given away their location.

In August, Facebook parent Meta and TikTok banned the 36-year-old British-U.S. citizen from their platforms. In November, Twitter lifted its 2017 ban on Andrew Tate as part of new owner Elon Musk’s changes that reinstated far-right firebrands. The next month Tate got into a viral back-and-forth tweet feud with environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

Tate returned to Twitter quickly on Friday.

“‘In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends,’” Tate tweeted Friday to his 5.4 million followers.

At the time of the December arrest, Romanian authorities said that the victims of the alleged human trafficking operation were coerced into participating in pornography for distribution on social media. They also said that one of the suspects raped a victim twice in March.

The Romanian law enforcement statement, which did not name the Tate brothers or specify which suspect was accused of rape, said the victims faced “acts of physical violence and mental coercion.”

Timothy Bella contributed to this report.

