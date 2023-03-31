Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It's common, uncontroversial practice for U.S. ambassadors to put themselves forward as emissaries of American business. The diplomats of the world's leading superpower have long worked to grease the wheels of international trade and boost the access and competitive muscle of their country's major companies on the world stage. Implicit in the practice of American foreign policy, for decades, has been a kind of globalizing zeal. But what about the workers on which that world system depends?

Thursday marked the last day of the Biden administration’s second Summit for Democracy, a sprawling series of in-person and virtual meetings and addresses staged across five continents. Its packed itinerary offered a snapshot of some of the Biden administration’s earnest priorities, from strengthening global anti-corruption efforts to boosting the inclusion of women in democracies.

A day-long session in Zambia featuring a host of representatives from African trade unions illustrated another shift in U.S. policy thinking: A new focus on the importance of organized labor in the life of democracies, and its role in bolstering them. “Unions are essential to democracy,” said Thea Lee, deputy undersecretary for international labor affairs at the U.S. Department of Labor, during her virtual address to those attending the gathering in Zambia. “If we believe in democracy, we need strong labor movements.”

That’s a message that has been delivered by President Biden as well, who has cast himself as the most pro-union leader in U.S. history bent on pursuing a “foreign policy for the middle class,” an agenda involving industrial policy and subsidies that has led some critics to accuse the administration of engaging in a regressive form of protectionism. “In a simple word, a union means there is democracy,” Biden said in 2021. “Organizing, joining a union — that’s democracy in action.”

How that rhetoric translates into meaningful action is a bit more complicated. Domestically, bitter political fights continue over legislative efforts to strengthen American workers’ rights to organize and collectively bargain. Internationally, the Biden administration has embarked on a modest slate of efforts to “center” organized labor and boost workers’ voices. The signature piece of that is the Multilateral Partnership for Organizing, Worker Empowerment and Rights (M-POWER), an initiative launched last year by the Labor Department in conjunction with a number of civil society and philanthropic organizations, which also has the partnership of some major foreign international trade unions and the governments of Argentina, Canada, Germany, South Africa and Spain.

It represents what is effectively the largest commitment by the U.S. government to support trade unions and the right to organize around the world. Projects in motion include technical assistance programs to help organized labor in poorer countries and diplomatic lobbying to draw attention to abuse of workers and bolster trade unions under political pressure. Lee’s bureau earlier this week spotlighted the testimony of labor leaders in countries like Myanmar and Belarus, where broad crackdowns by autocratic regimes have targeted trade unions.

“Unions are the largest civil society organizations in any country, they are membership-based, sustainable, and are themselves examples of democratic practice,” said Shawna Bader-Blau, the executive director of the Solidarity Center, a nonprofit aligned with the AFL-CIO, the biggest grouping of American unions. “Weak or strong, they have elections.” Their capacity to mobilize, act collectively, strike and force political change far outweighs whatever smaller nongovernmental organizations can muster, she said.

The focus on organized labor comes at a moment of political and economic crisis. Studies point to years of democratic decline, including in the West, while the coronavirus pandemic reversed decades in global progress in fighting poverty. Economic inequality has further ballooned. In this context, “it’s important for the United States to use the clout of our economic power to support workers,” Lee, the deputy undersecretary for international labor affairs, told me. “In the past, we have used it to defend intellectual property rights and [strengthen U.S.] financial services, but we are now saying we can’t be part of a global economy where workers rights are trampled.”

The impact of this shift in policy thinking may not be widely felt on the ground, but it’s still significant and reflects a wider realignment in many liberal democracies. The European Union, as well as other Group of Seven nation industrialized economies, are all working on their own tracks to buttress worker rights and build connections between labor movements in different countries. “Our economy does not live in nation-states. Capital moves around the globe,” José García, director of the Future of Work(ers) program at the Ford Foundation, one of the civil society backers of the M-POWER initiative, told me. “It’s only natural that workers practice a level of solidarity and understand that their reality and material needs are connected.”

No matter the early stages of the initiative, “the fact that an administration is creating this center of gravity around democracy is a huge leap forward,” he said.

“We had to fight pretty hard to even be at the table in previous administrations, and that’s because organized labor’s message in countries has historically been at odds with the U.S.’s economic message and those of its companies,” Bader-Blau said. “But that’s changing with the Biden administration.”

“When workers are able to be part of that debate, there is a countervailing power in the world,” Lee said, gesturing to the thicket of corporate and elite political interests that tend to dominate policymaking. She added that there need not be great distance between the two camps, pointing to an “evolving” view in the world, shared by many governments and companies, of what “a robust, equitable, transparent supply chain looks like.”

The emphasis on cleaning up practices in global supply chains has a direct bearing on support for advancing democratic rights. It also feeds into the ideological project often touted by Biden: Strengthening democracy in its global clash with authoritarian regimes. A worker-centric agenda, Lee suggested, would have clear soft power dividends for the United States.

“The contrast between working conditions in a Chinese-funded Belt and Road Initiative,” Beijing’s keystone global infrastructure project, “compared to what you might see in a U.S., or World Bank-funded infrastructure project is one that I hope will resonate with a lot of countries,” she said.

Before entering the administration, Lee ran a left-leaning think tank and spent two decades at the AFL-CIO, engaged in major negotiations and lobbying a generation ago over the forging of North American Free Trade Agreement and the terms of China’s entry into the World Trade Organization. She found herself at the time on the losing side in battles over securing greater safeguards for democracy, labor rights and the environment in the passage of these major economic pacts.

“Now the world has come a long way in the direction of some of the arguments that we were making then,” Lee said.

