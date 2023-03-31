10 years after murdering his girlfriend, Oscar Pistorius is up for parole

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — South African Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius, a double-amputee athlete who captured world attention by running in the 2012 Olympics on blade-like prosthetic legs, is up for parole on Friday a decade after being convicted of killing his girlfriend. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The case generated headlines worldwide when Pistorius was accused of shooting model Reeva Steenkamp at his home on Valentines Day 2013. In a televised trial, he was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to five years in prison.

An appeals court in 2017 overruled the initial sentence and determined that Pistorius was guilty of murder and increased the jail time to 13 years and five months.

The parole board is holding closed door hearings for Pistorius, 36, at the Atteridgeville prison near Pretoria. Pistorius has spent close to seven years in prison and became eligible for parole in July.

His parole lawyer, Julian Knight, has argued that his client has been a “model prisoner” and should be eligible for release. Pistorius met with Steenkamp’s father, Barry, last year as part of a program known as victim-of-offender dialogue, which occurs before a prisoner can be considered for parole.

Steenkamp’s parents oppose his early release.

“It’ll be hard to be in the same room as him,” June Steenkamp, Reeva’s mother told reporters as she arrived for Friday’s hearing. “We don’t believe his story.”

According to guidelines provided by the Department of Correctional Services, the parole board has to determine whether the release of Pistorius poses a danger to the community and whether he was at risk of committing another crime.

At the trial, prosecutors said Pistorius killed Steenkamp in a fit of anger after an argument by firing four bullets into a locked bathroom door with his 9mm pistol. Pistorius said the shooting was a tragic accident and that he had mistaken Steenkamp for an intruder.

A year before the shooting, Pistorius made history by competing on his carbon-fiber “Flex-Foot Cheetah” blades against able-bodied athletes at the 2012 London Olympics, earning him the name “Blade Runner.”

