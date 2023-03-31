Pope to leave hospital, take part in Palm Sunday services, says Vatican

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ROME — Pope Francis is expected to soon leave the hospital in Rome where he is staying and take part in the Palm Sunday service in St. Peter’s Square, the Vatican announced on Friday. The pope is one of the oldest heads of the Catholic Church in history, and his sudden hospitalization before Easter week celebrations drew widespread concern.

The 86-year-old pontiff was taken to Rome’s largest hospital, the Gemelli, for bronchitis on Wednesday. The Vatican spokesman said he responded well to antibiotics, enjoyed pizza last night with the staff and is working from his private rooms at the hospital.

“I can confirm that, since he is scheduled to leave the hospital tomorrow, Pope Francis is expected to be present in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday for the Eucharistic celebration of Palm Sunday, the Passion of the Lord,” Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

He added: “In the morning today, after having breakfast, he read some newspapers and resumed his work. The return to Santa Marta of His Holiness is expected tomorrow, awaiting the outcome of this morning’s most recent tests.”

The pope has a private apartment at the hospital, where plainclothes Vatican police have been stationed.

“I am touched by the many messages received in these hours and I express my gratitude for the closeness and prayer,” the pope’s Twitter account said Thursday.

At a White House event Wednesday, President Biden, the United States’ second Catholic president, asked people to say an “extra prayer” for Francis, whom he called one of the “most Christ-like figures I’ve ever met.”

The Vatican in an initial statement Wednesday said Francis was at the hospital for a previously scheduled health checkup. But the announcement stoked concern and speculation about his health, and a later statement clarified that he was seeking treatment for a respiratory ailment that was not covid-19 and was expected to be hospitalized for “a few days.”

Adam reported from London. Miriam Berger in Washington contributed to this report.

