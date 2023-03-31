Ukraine live briefing: Turkey approves Finland’s NATO bid; U.S. in direct contact with Russia over detained journalist

March 31, 2023 at 1:55 a.m. EDT
A man on Thursday visits the grave of a local resident who was killed in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, a day before the celebration of the first anniversary of Bucha's liberation from Russian troops. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)
Finland overcame the last obstacle to joining NATO after Turkey’s parliament voted to approve its bid for membership. Helsinki began the accession process on the same day as Stockholm last year, shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (Turkey and Hungary still dissent over Sweden’s application.) Finland’s accession to NATO will reshape security in Europe and double the military alliance’s land border with Russia.

Russia has detained 31-year-old Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich for alleged espionage, charges the White House called “ridiculous.” Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that the State Department has been in “direct touch with the Russian government,” including “actively working to secure consular access” to Gershkovich.

Key developments

  • Gershkovich was arrested on Wednesday in the city of Yekaterinburg and faces up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted in Russia’s politicized justice system. Russia’s Federal Security Service, without citing any evidence, accused him of “acting on instructions from United States” and “collecting information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.” The Wall Street Journal said it was deeply concerned for Gershkovich’s safety.
  • Russia is scheduled to take on the presidency of the U.N. Security Council on Saturday, a role that rotates between member states monthly. The White House urged Russia to “conduct itself professionally,” while Oleh Nikolenko, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, called Moscow’s ascension to the role an “April Fools’ Day joke,” according to the Kyiv Post.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to deploy newly conscripted soldiers to Ukraine “due to concerns about the stability of his regime,” the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said in a report Thursday, citing local Russian media. Britain’s Defense Ministry said the same day that reports Moscow intends to recruit 400,000 new troops could mean more mandatory mobilization.
  • Russia’s Foreign Ministry clarified Thursday that Moscow will continue alerting Washington of any ballistic missile launches. The clarification followed a statement Wednesday that “all forms of notifications” would end due to Putin suspending the New START nuclear nonproliferation agreement.

Global impact

  • The U.S. Department of the Treasury has sanctioned a Slovakian national for trying to facilitate arms deals between Russia and North Korea. The Treasury said in a statement that Ashot Mkrtychev worked with Pyongyang’s officials to obtain more than two dozen kinds of weapons and munitions for Russia in exchange for commercial aircraft, raw materials and commodities to be sent to North Korea.
  • Criticism by some European governments of a plan to return Russian and Belarusian athletes to international sports was “deplorable,” International Olympic Committee head Thomas Bach said Thursday, Reuters reported. The IOC issued recommendations Wednesday that would allow the athletes to compete, sparking anger from Ukraine, Poland, Britain and the Czech Republic, among others.

From our correspondents

Secret trove offers rare look into Russian cyberwar ambitions: Russian intelligence agencies worked with a Moscow-based defense contractor to strengthen their ability to launch cyberattacks, sow disinformation and surveil sections of the internet, according to thousands of pages of leaked confidential corporate documents called the Vulkan Files, Craig Timberg, Ellen Nakashima, Hannes Munzinger and Hakan Tanriverdi report.

The trove offers a rare window into the secret corporate dealings of Russia’s military and spy agencies, and the leak — an unusual occurrence for Russia’s secretive military industrial complex — demonstrates another unintended consequence of Putin’s decision to take his country to war in Ukraine.

