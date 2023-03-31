Ukraine live briefing: Turkey approves Finland’s NATO bid; U.S. in direct contact with Russia over detained journalist

Gershkovich was arrested on Wednesday in the city of Yekaterinburg and faces up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted in Russia’s politicized justice system. Russia’s Federal Security Service, without citing any evidence, accused him of “acting on instructions from United States” and “collecting information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.” The Wall Street Journal said it was deeply concerned for Gershkovich’s safety.