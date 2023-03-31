Ukraine live briefing: Turkey approves Finland’s NATO bid; U.S. in direct contact with Russia over detained journalist

Finland overcame the last obstacle to joining NATO after Turkey’s parliament voted to approve its bid for membership. Helsinki began the accession process on the same day as Stockholm last year, shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (Turkey and Hungary still dissent over Sweden’s application.) Finland’s accession to NATO will reshape security in Europe and double the military alliance’s land border with Russia.
Russia has detained 31-year-old Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich for alleged espionage, charges the White House called “ridiculous.” Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that the State Department has been in “direct touch with the Russian government,” including “actively working to secure consular access” to Gershkovich.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Secret trove offers rare look into Russian cyberwar ambitions: Russian intelligence agencies worked with a Moscow-based defense contractor to strengthen their ability to launch cyberattacks, sow disinformation and surveil sections of the internet, according to thousands of pages of leaked confidential corporate documents called the Vulkan Files, Craig Timberg, Ellen Nakashima, Hannes Munzinger and Hakan Tanriverdi report.
The trove offers a rare window into the secret corporate dealings of Russia’s military and spy agencies, and the leak — an unusual occurrence for Russia’s secretive military industrial complex — demonstrates another unintended consequence of Putin’s decision to take his country to war in Ukraine.