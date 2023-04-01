Police recover bodies of eight people in Canada near U.S. border

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Canadian authorities have recovered the bodies of eight people, including two children, who were found dead in a marshy area near the U.S. border, police said. Authorities believe the individuals belonged to two families of Romanian and Indian descent and were attempting to cross into the United States illegally. The bodies were discovered on Wednesday and Thursday near the St. Lawrence River in the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne in southern Canada.

The territory straddles the U.S.-Canada border, including parts of New York State and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

“All are believed to have been attempting illegal entry into the U.S. from Canada," the Akwesasne Mohawk Police said in a statement late Friday.

“The circumstances surrounding the deaths continue to be investigated,” the statement said, adding that police were working with Immigration Canada and Homeland Security to confirm the individuals’ identities.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the situation “heartbreaking,” vowing to do “whatever we can to minimize the chances of this ever happening again.”

He has faced growing pressure from Quebec’s leadership and the opposition Conservative Party to clamp down on illegal migration. Nearly 40,000 asylum seekers crossed into Canada from the United States in 2022, the most since Canada began tracking in 2017.

Last month, the United States and Canada announced an expansion of the “Safe Third Country Agreement,” a treaty managing the flow of asylum seekers at the shared land border. The changes to the agreement allow each country to turn back asylum seekers attempting to cross the border at unofficial entry points.

Migrant advocates, however, say the new deal will simply push people to pursue more dangerous crossings in order to avoid detection by authorities.

In a statement, Abram Benedict, Grand Chief of the Mohawk Council for Akwesasne, said that securing the territory’s borders “and ensuring Akwesasne is not exploited has been a priority heightened in recent years.”

“We are committed to understanding how this tragedy occurred,” he said.

One of the bodies was that of an infant, a Canadian citizen of Romanian descent, police said. Another was an adult female authorities believe to be an Indian national.

Police also said they were continuing to “search the waterways” for another missing person, 30-year-old Casey Oakes. He was reported missing Thursday and was last seen on Wednesday “boarding a small, light blue coloured vessel,” police said.

“A vessel matching the description as being operated by Casey Oakes was located near the location of the deceased persons,” police said but added, “at this time, we cannot confirm that the two incidents are related.” Akwesasne Police Chief Shawn Dulude told reporters Oakes was a person of interest.

The community is " in mourning," Dulude said at a news conference Friday, calling the incident a “very sad situation.”

