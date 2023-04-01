Norwegian Arctic area to be evacuated due deadly avalanches

HELSINKI — Norwegian authorities said Saturday they would evacuate an area in northern Norway where avalanches and landslides have killed four people, including a tourist from Slovenia.
Four people died and one person was critically injured in three separate avalanches in the area on Friday. A tourist group from Slovenia was caught in the middle of one avalanche, and one of its members was among the victims.
Police said a house and a barn were dragged into the sea.
Two new landslides were reported in the Tromsoe area on Saturday. Police advised residents and visitors to stay indoors, if possible.