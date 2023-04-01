Norwegian Arctic area to be evacuated due deadly avalanches

Norwegian police tweeted that the decision was based on a recommendation from the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute and would affect several parts of the Arctic municipality of Tromsoe.

HELSINKI — Norwegian authorities said Saturday they would evacuate an area in northern Norway where avalanches and landslides have killed four people, including a tourist from Slovenia.

Four people died and one person was critically injured in three separate avalanches in the area on Friday. A tourist group from Slovenia was caught in the middle of one avalanche, and one of its members was among the victims.