Ukraine live briefing: Russia takes U.N. Security Council presidency; calls mount for release of U.S. reporter

Russia takes up the presidency of the U.N. Security Council today, a rotating role that it will hold for one month. Moscow most recently held the position in February 2022, the month it invaded Ukraine. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier this week that “a country that flagrantly violates the U.N. Charter and invades its neighbor has “no place on the U.N. Security Council” but added that there is “no feasible international legal pathway” to change Moscow’s status in the organization.

Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba called Russia’s presidency “a stark reminder that something is wrong with the way international security architecture is functioning.”“A state that systemically ruins international peace and security will be presiding over the body tasked with maintaining them,” he said on Twitter.

Pressure is mounting on Moscow to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained in Russia on Thursday on espionage charges. The Journal denied the charges and said the “minimum” it expects of the Biden administration is to expel Russia’s ambassador and Russian journalists working in the United States. Biden called on Russia to release Gershkovichwhen speaking to reporters Friday but said expelling diplomats is “not the plan right now.”

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

The Wall Street Journal accused Russia of taking a U.S. citizen hostage on “phony espionage charges.” Gershkovich is the first U.S. journalist arrested in Russia Gershkovich is the first U.S. journalist arrested in Russia on spying allegations since the Cold War and his detainment has drawn condemnation from governments and organizations around the world. Reporters Without Borders called for Gershkovich’s release and said there was no indication he was “doing anything other than legitimate investigative reporting.”

Finland will formally join NATO "in the coming days," the alliance's head Jens Stoltenberg said, finalizing what he described as "the fastest ratification process in NATO's modern history." Finland and Sweden applied for membership on the same day last year, prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but Turkey and Hungary are holding out on Sweden's bid. Stoltenberg said he hopes Sweden can join "as soon as possible."

The International Monetary Fund approved a $15.6 billion economic program for Ukraine, allowing around $2.7 billion to be immediately disbursed to Kyiv, the organization announced Friday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said in a statement that the program "will support economic growth, strengthen good governance and anti-corruption efforts, and set the foundation for longer-term reconstruction."

Battleground updates

"Severe violations" of human rights and international humanitarian law have become "shockingly routine" during Russia's war in Ukraine, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, said Friday. Since the war began, Türk's office has verified more than 8,4000 civilian deaths, a figure he called the "tip of the iceberg."

The Kremlin on Friday rejected Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s calls for a cease-fire in Ukraine, which he made in an annual address to lawmakers in Minsk. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters such a move would not allow Moscow to achieve its goals, Russian state media reported.

Global impact

Wimbledon has reversed its ban on Russian and Belarusian tennis players and and will allow them to compete under a neutral flag. The ban — and others like it — came into effect in after Russia’s invasion last year. Earlier this week , the International Olympic Committee recommended that athletes from Russia and Belarus be allowed to return to competition.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez encouraged Chinese leader Xi Jinping to discuss peace plans with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Reuters reported . Speaking at a news conference in Beijing, Sanchez said he told Xi — who visited Moscow in March — that Spain supported Zelensky’s peace proposals, including restoring Ukrainian territory to how it was before Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

From our correspondents

The stuffed animals comforting Ukraine’s children in wartime: For children throughout Ukraine, plush animals, security blankets and other comfort items have served as lifelines amid the chaos of war, especially for those who escaped their homes taking only what they could carry, Siobhán O’Grady and Kamila Hrabchuk report.

These belongings are now being slowly collected by the War Childhood Museum, a project dedicated to documenting the experiences of children raised in war by cataloguing and displaying their most personal memories and possessions. When children offer a toy or book for the collection, Viktoriia Nesterenko, 30, a Kharkiv-based researcher for the museum, tells them: “‘Your pain is in this object and this object will be in a museum ... Your pain is here. Not in you, but here.’”

