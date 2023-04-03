8 involved in Amsterdam heist sentenced to up to 15 years

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Eight robbers who stole millions of euros' worth of precious metals from an armored transport vehicle then opened fire on police in a wild car chase through Amsterdam were convicted Monday and handed prison sentences ranging from two to 15 years.

The Amsterdam District Court said the May 19, 2021, car chase through the northern suburbs of Amsterdam and into a usually peaceful village north of the Dutch capital sowed fear and panic among police involved in the chase and members of the public who watched as the robbers opened fire with automatic weapons.

Five of the robbers were caught in the village after a shootout, three more were detained later. One man involved in the robbery was fatally shot by police.

None of the robbers’ identities were released, in line with Dutch privacy law.

The robbers fled with precious metals worth 14.5 million euros. Most of it was recovered, but more than 4 million euros’ worth is still missing.

A 39-year-old man who shot from a getaway car at a police car carrying two officers was sentenced to 15 years and another man who shot a weapon was given 12 years, the court said in a statement.

A 45-year-old man also got 15 years for his “planning and coordinating role” in the heist. Five other robbers were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 10 years to two years.

