Fire races through clothing market in Bangladesh capital

He said firefighters from 47 units were working to douse the massive blaze.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The fire started at Bangabazar Market in Dhaka at 6:10 a.m. but no casualties were reported immediately, Rafi Al Faruk told The Associated Press by phone.

“We have no immediate reports of any casualties,” he said.

Anwarul Islam, another fire service official, said they had no idea about how the fire originated.

Fires often take place in commercial places in Bangladesh because of lax monitoring and lack of fire safety arrangement. But the country’s massive garment industry, which experienced massive disasters including devastating fires in the past, has improved significantly over the last decade.