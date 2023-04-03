4 hurt in German hospital fire, suspect detained

BERLIN — Four people were seriously hurt in an overnight fire at a hospital in Berlin, including a patient who sustained life-threatening injuries, authorities said Monday. A man was detained in connection with the blaze.
Forty people were evacuated as smoke spread through the building.
Firefighters said the blaze appeared to have started with burning beds in a corridor, but it wasn’t immediately clear how they caught fire, German news agency dpa reported. Police said a man was arrested and arson couldn’t be ruled out.