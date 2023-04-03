Russia arrests woman in blast that killed pro-war blogger

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RIGA, Latvia — Russian authorities on Monday arrested a 26-year-old antiwar activist in connection with an explosion that killed a prominent pro-war blogger and wounded more than 30 people at a cafe in St. Petersburg on Sunday. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denounced the bomb attack that killed the hawkish propagandist, Maxim Fomin, as a terrorist attack, and blamed the Ukrainian government, which he said “supports terrorist actions.”

Sunday’s explosion at Street Food Bar No. 1 was the second bomb attack in a major Russian city targeting an outspoken pro-war commentator. In August, Darina Dugina, a television commentator and staunch war supporter, was killed in a car bombing that Russia blamed on Ukrainian security services. Dugina was the daughter of Alexander Dugin, a far-right nationalist Russian ideologue.

The antiwar activist, Daria Trepova, was arrested in St. Petersburg. Russian independent media reported that she had also been arrested at an antiwar protest at the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The explosion on Sunday killed Fomin, a well-known blogger whose pen name is Vladlen Tatarsky.

Local media published images showing Trepova handing a figurine to Fomin, who was giving a talk to fans at an event organized by pro-war group Cyberfront Z.

In a video published by Russia’s Interior Ministry on Monday, Trepova admitted bringing the figurine, of a miner, to the cafe, but she would not say on camera who asked her to give it to Fomin. However she said she would give this information to investigators. “May I tell you later?” she said.

Fomin, 40, born in eastern Ukraine, was jailed for bank robbery in 2011 before fighting against Ukraine in the separatist uprising fomented by Moscow following Russia’s 2014 seizure of Crimea. His hard line pro-war blog on Telegram has more than 560,000 followers.

Fomin was among a group of nationalist military bloggers famous enough to be invited to some Kremlin events. He was present at a Sept. 30 ceremony marking Russia’s illegal annexation of four Ukrainian territories — Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — which Moscow has been trying to seize by force. At the time, Fomin recorded a video saying: “We’ll defeat everyone, we’ll kill everyone, we’ll rob everyone we need to. Everything will be the way we like it.”

Russia’s National Anti-Terrorist Committee accused Ukrainian security services of organizing Sunday’s attack and claimed without providing evidence that the Anti-Corruption Foundation of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny was also involved.

The Interior Ministry published video on Monday of Trepova appearing highly anxious, stating to investigators that she was arrested for “being at the place of killing of Vladlen Tatarsky.”

She admitted that she carried the figurine into the cafe “which exploded.”

The assassination brings Moscow’s war against Ukraine to Russia’s front doorstep, one of a series of attacks on Russian soil, including drones strikes and sabotage that have forced Russian authorities it install air defenses on buildings in Moscow and locations around the capital.

The Kremlin quickly used the attack to justify its war, after a journalist asked Peskov if Russia was facing a new wave of terrorism because of its military operation in Ukraine.

“Russia is facing the Kyiv regime,” Peskov said. “This is a regime that supports terrorist actions. The regime that is behind the murder of Daria Dugina. This is the regime that may well be behind the murder of Fomin.”

Using Moscow’s euphemism for the war, he added: “This is a regime that has been behind killing of people for years, since 2014. This is why a special military operation is being conducted.”

The arrest of a young Russian antiwar activist will likely spur further intensification of Russia’s sweeping crackdown on domestic opponents of the war. President Vladimir Putin last month ordered that law enforcement agencies take tougher action to root out internal “enemies.”

According to Russian media, Trepova worked for some years in a vintage shop but resigned several months ago and left for Moscow. She reportedly returned in St. Petersburg in recent days. She was jailed for 10 days last year for participating in the antiwar protest in February.

Hard-line nationalists, many of whom frequently advocate a tougher military approach against Ukraine, immediately called for harsh action against liberal opponents of the war in Russia.

“During the nine years of the conflict, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has created a large network consisting of liberal-minded youth. They were identified and recruited at rallies against the current government,” said one military blogger and state television reporter, Andrei Rudenko.

Rudenko said only Ukraine’s intelligence chief knew how many more people like Trepova were wandering around Russia, “But I’m sure there are many,” he said. “Our intelligence services must knock out this liberal layer, and find and deal with every one of these walking time bombs.”

The head of Committee on Security in the State Duma, Vasily Piskarev, called the attack terrorism and said it showed “the bestial nature of our enemies.”

According to Russia’s Health Ministry, 32 people were injured, 10 of them seriously. Peskov said Putin was informed of the attack soon after it happened. “We wish a speedy recovery to those who suffered as a result of this terrorist attack,” Peskov said. ” And, of course, we condole with the families and friends of Fomin, who died as a result of this terrorist attack.”

Trepova’s husband, Dmitry Rylov, who lives in in Georgia, told liberal Russian media Telegram channel We Can Explain that he believed she was framed. He described her as “very kind and empathetic person, who would never go for killing.”

He said he had spoken to Trepova after the attack, and that she told him she had believed the figurine contained a concealed device that allowed “access” to Fomin. “But it definitely wasn’t supposed to be a bomb,” he said.

