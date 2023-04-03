Ukraine live briefing: Russia condemns blast that killed pro-Kremlin blogger, investigating as murder

The number of people injured in an explosion at a St. Petersburg cafe has risen to 30, according to Russian state media. The blast killed Vladlen Tatarsky, a prominent Kremlin-aligned military blogger, and drew swift condemnation from Russia’s Foreign Ministry.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken pressed his counterpart in Moscow to immediately release Evan Gershkovich, the American journalist detained in Russia last week. In a rare call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Blinken also appealed for the release of Paul Whelan, an American who the United States says was wrongfully convicted on espionage charges.