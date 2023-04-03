Ukraine live briefing: Russia condemns blast that killed pro-Kremlin blogger, investigating as murder A police officer at the scene of an explosion at a cafe in St. Petersburg. (Anatoly Maltsev/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The number of people injured in an explosion at a St. Petersburg cafe has risen to 30, according to Russian state media. The blast killed Vladlen Tatarsky, a prominent Kremlin-aligned military blogger, and drew swift condemnation from Russia’s Foreign Ministry. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Secretary of State Antony Blinken pressed his counterpart in Moscow to immediately release Evan Gershkovich, the American journalist detained in Russia last week. In a rare call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Blinken also appealed for the release of Paul Whelan, an American who the United States says was wrongfully convicted on espionage charges.

Thirty people were injured in the explosion in St. Petersburg, state media reported, citing the Russian Health Ministry. Six of them were in critical condition, the ministry said. Authorities have detained a woman from the city who is suspected to have been involved in the blast, according to Interfax. Russian authorities said they were investigating Tatarsky's death as a murder.

Moscow and Kyiv had opposing reactions to the blast but refrained from explicitly assigning blame. In a statement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized Western governments for not condemning what she called an attack on "the freedom of journalism" and accused Kyiv of taking delight in Tatarsky's death. Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian presidential adviser, likened the explosion to spiders "eating each other in a jar." The "question of when domestic terrorism would become an instrument of internal political fight was a matter of time," he tweeted

Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers announced production cuts, moves that are expected to raise prices and could create a boon for Russia, whose war in Ukraine has been funded in part by its oil exports. Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry described its 500,000-barrels-a-day cut as a "precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market," according to state media

Russian forces were still trying to put Bakhmut "under complete control," the Ukrainian military said in an update Monday local time. "The enemy does not stop attacking Bakhmut," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said, referring to the embattled city in eastern Ukraine that has for weeks been a flash point in the war. Ukraine has fiercely defended the city, control of which would be a symbolic win for Russia.

Finland’s soon-to-be prime minister, Petteri Orpo, said Finland will “do all that is needed to help Ukraine.” The victory of Orpo’s National Coalition Party over incumbent Sanna Marin’s Social Democrats comes as Finland is poised to join NATO. He said in remarks to the Associated Press at a victory event that “we cannot accept this terrible war,” telling Ukraine, “We stand by you.”

From our correspondents

Ukraine puts Orthodox priest under house arrest for Russia ties: The head of the most prominent monastery in Kyiv was put under house arrest on charges of justifying Russia’s war, The Washington Post’s Susannah George and Serhii Korolchuk report from the Ukrainian capital.

“I didn’t do anything, I was never on the side of aggression and never will be,” Metropolitan Pavlo, the head of the Lavra monastery, said as he denied the charges before a judge.

Ukraine has long alleged that the local branch of the Orthodox Church has ties to Moscow, but the escalation with Pavlo was a display of how religious tensions have been exacerbated by the war.

