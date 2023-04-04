War in Ukraine

How Finland went from neutral to NATO

April 4, 2023 at 12:30 a.m. EDT
Finnish soldiers take part in the Army mechanized exercise Arrow 22 exercise at the Niinisalo garrison in Kankaanpaa, Finland. (Heikki Saukkomaa/AP)
Western nations founded NATO in 1949 as a means of collective security against the Soviet Union and its allies. But for more than 70 years, two European countries — Finland and Sweden — declined to join the alliance, instead pursuing careful Cold War policies of neutrality and nonalignment.

After Russia invaded Ukraine last year, both Finland and Sweden abandoned those policies and formally requested to join NATO. Finland is set to join NATO as its 31st member on Tuesday. It’s a move that will transform Europe’s security landscape and expand Russia’s border with NATO. Finland will also gain protection under the alliance’s Article 5 collective defense mechanism.

For now, Sweden’s membership process is stalled as the country has not secured the support of NATO members Hungary and Turkey.

Here’s how we got here, and what Finland’s admittance to NATO means for the alliance.

