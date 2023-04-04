Himalayan avalanche kills seven tourists in northern India

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An avalanche that hit a Himalayan mountain pass in northeast India killed seven people, including a 6-year-old girl, and injured at least 17 on Tuesday. A search-and-rescue operation was launched and then halted hours later amid inclement weather. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The avalanche occurred around noon near the high-altitude Nathu La mountain pass in India’s Sikkim state, near the border with Tibet — a winding road that draws in tourists for its scenic alpine views.

Most of those who died or were injured were tourists, some coming from Kolkata, Nepal, Delhi or West Bengal, according to a report by Sikkim government official Tushar Nikhare. Of the seven killed, at least five were in their twenties or thirties. The youngest person killed, Rebya Singh, 6, was from the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Members of the army, disaster response force, and Border Roads Organisation, were dispatched to carry out the rescue operation, the government report said. At least five vehicles and 20 tourists were trapped in the fallen snow, it added.

Video of the rescue operation showed army officials in uniform digging through the snow with shovels along a steep mountain, alongside heavy snowplow machinery brought to the scene. Some carried away victims who were pulled from the snow as a crowd watched.

The search-and-rescue operation was called off at 6 p.m. due to “inclement weather,” the Sikkim government report said. It will restart at 8 a.m. on April 5, “to account for missing tourists, if any.”

“Distressed by the avalanche in Sikkim,” the office of Prime Minister Modi tweeted, sending condolences to the avalanche’s victims and saying that “all possible assistance” is being provided to those affected.

