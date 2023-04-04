Several injured after Israeli forces raid al-Aqsa mosque

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At least half a dozen people were injured after Israeli police raided the compound of the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s old city early Wednesday, in an operation described by law enforcement as a response to rioting. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that it could not confirm the total number of people wounded, as it was denied access to the mosque itself until it had been cleared. It said seven injuries took place outside the walls of the mosque, and that two people had been hospitalized due to wounds from rubber bullets and beatings.

Israeli police did not immediately return a request for comment early Wednesday. It said in a statement to Reuters that agitators had locked themselves in the mosque armed with sticks, stones and firecrackers, and that security forces were attacked with stones when they entered the mosque.

The latest incident further heightens tensions during a time of growing political upheaval and violence in the both Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, and just as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan coincides with the Jewish Passover holiday. Far-right Jewish activists have threatened to slaughter a lamb in the mosque’s compound — known to Jews as the Temple Mount — in what would be the latest provocation at a sensitive site, in a move supported by extremist members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

The Israel Defense Forces also said that five rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel in the early morning. No injuries were reported.

Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency, said that tear gas was used and that worshipers had been beaten.

A spokesperson for the Palestinian presidency said that Israel “must act responsibly and stop this absurdity, which will have dangerous consequences for everyone,” Wafa reported.

The Palestinian diplomatic mission to Britain shared a video on Twitter that showed security forces appearing to beat people lying on the floor with batons. The Washington Post could not independently verify the video.

The incident comes amid a wave of escalating violence in recent months as Israel’s far-right government ramps up the pressure on Palestinian militants. On Saturday, a Palestinian man was killed by the police at the entrance of the al-Aqsa Mosque compound; Israeli authorities say that he had tried to grab an officer’s firearm.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

