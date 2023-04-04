Train derails in Netherlands, killing one and injuring 30

A double-decker train traveling from the city of Leiden to The Hague, carrying around 50 passengers, derailed in southern Netherlands on April 4. (Video: The Washington Post)

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A double-decker train carrying about 50 passengers derailed in the southern Netherlands early Tuesday, killing one person and injuring 30 others, Dutch officials said. The train, which was traveling from the city of Leiden to The Hague, veered off track in the village of Voorschoten at 3:25 a.m. local time. Voorschoten is less than 10 miles from The Hague. The front carriage plowed into a field, Reuters reported, citing emergency services.

Rescuers asked people to stay away from the crash site as they treated the wounded and attempted to take those with serious injuries to hospitals. Eleven people were being treated at homes nearby, officials said.

Officials did not immediately give a reason for the crash but said an investigation was underway.

“This is an incredibly tragic accident,” said the mayor of Voorschoten, Nadine Stemerdink. “My thoughts go out to all the family and friends of those involved.”

“My thoughts are with the relatives and with all the victims,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte tweeted Tuesday.

Dutch rail operator Nederlandse Spoorwegen said there would be no trains running between Leiden Central and The Hague Central for the rest of the day.

A video taken shortly after the incident, which was published by local broadcaster Omroep West, showed passengers scrambling in the dark as they tried to leave the train.

“We heard a loud bang and suddenly the lights went out,” an unidentified witness told the outlet. “We couldn’t initially get out of the train because there was no electricity.”

GiftOutline Gift Article