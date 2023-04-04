Ukraine live briefing: Finland set to join NATO; Zelensky to visit Poland

Finland is set to become a member of NATO on Tuesday, ending its long-standing policy of neutrality following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The move — to be officially marked by a flag-raising ceremony in Brussels — will help reshape European security, extending the trans-Atlantic military alliance’s reach to the far north of the continent and doubling its land border with Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has long considered NATO’s expansion a security threat, and he cited increasing ties between Kyiv and the West to justify his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Sweden, which applied to join NATO on the same day as Finland, is still awaiting the approval of alliance members Turkey and Hungary.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Investigators skeptical of yacht’s role in Nord Stream bombing: After saboteurs severely damaged the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines last September, German officials zeroed in on a rented sailboat that appeared to have taken part in planting explosive devices deep below the surface of the Baltic Sea. Now, officials believe more than one vessel might have been involved and wonder whether the 50-foot sailing yacht that investigators scoured for clues could be a decoy, The Washington Post reports.
The attack disabled Nord Stream 1 and part of Nord Stream 2, two undersea pipelines that carried Russian natural gas to Europe.