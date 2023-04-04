Ukraine live briefing: Finland set to join NATO; Zelensky to visit Poland Finnish reservists at a shooting range in Helsinki on March 7. (Alessandro Rampazzo/AFP/Getty Images)

Finland is set to become a member of NATO on Tuesday, ending its long-standing policy of neutrality following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The move — to be officially marked by a flag-raising ceremony in Brussels — will help reshape European security, extending the trans-Atlantic military alliance’s reach to the far north of the continent and doubling its land border with Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has long considered NATO’s expansion a security threat, and he cited increasing ties between Kyiv and the West to justify his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Sweden, which applied to join NATO on the same day as Finland, is still awaiting the approval of alliance members Turkey and Hungary.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Poland, another of Kyiv's NATO allies, on Wednesday, officials said. Poland last month announced plans to deliver fighter jets to Ukraine, ramping up pressure on other countries, including the United States, to do the same.

Russian authorities have detained a woman as part of their investigation into a weekend cafe explosion that killed pro-war blogger Maxim Fomin. In a video published by Russia's Interior Ministry, Daria Trepova, an antiwar activist, admitted bringing a figurine, which exploded, to the St. Petersburg cafe, but she would not say on camera who asked her to give it to Fomin. More than 30 people were injured in the explosion, Russian state media reported.

Evan Gershkovich, the American journalist detained in Russia last week, has appealed his detention in a Moscow court, a court press service told local news outlets. A date has not yet been set to consider the appeal. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday pressed his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, to immediately release Gershkovich and another American, Paul Whelan, who the United States says was wrongfully convicted on espionage charges.

Battleground updates

The Biden administration is preparing another arms package for Ukraine to be announced this week, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. He said the package would include “the kinds of ammunition they need as they prepare for what we expect to be … vicious fighting in the weeks and months ahead” as Ukraine’s weather improves.

Russia has built dozens of trenches in Crimea, the peninsula it illegally annexed in 2014, along with deep ditches designed to trap tanks and heavy vehicles. The fortifications can be seen on satellite images provided to The Washington Post by Maxar, a commercial space technology company. They have sprung up fast, ahead of an anticipated spring offensive by Ukraine.

Global impact

The change of government in Finland isn't expected to change the country's outlook on Ukraine, or NATO, according to analysts, despite Prime Minister Sanna Marin — a vocal supporter of Kyiv — losing her reelection bid over the weekend. "We cannot accept this terrible war. And we will do all that is needed to help Ukraine, Ukrainian people because they fight for us. This is clear," National Coalition Party leader Petteri Orpo, who is expected to become the country's next prime minister, told the Associated Press.

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will visit the Russian city of Kaliningrad on Wednesday, Russian state news agency Tass reported. Grossi last week toured the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, where he described safety proposals at the plant, Europe's largest, as "a work in progress." The plant was seized by Russian forces last year and Grossi and other officials have warned of the risk of a nuclear accident amid increasing clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the area.

From our correspondents

Investigators skeptical of yacht’s role in Nord Stream bombing: After saboteurs severely damaged the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines last September, German officials zeroed in on a rented sailboat that appeared to have taken part in planting explosive devices deep below the surface of the Baltic Sea. Now, officials believe more than one vessel might have been involved and wonder whether the 50-foot sailing yacht that investigators scoured for clues could be a decoy, The Washington Post reports.

The attack disabled Nord Stream 1 and part of Nord Stream 2, two undersea pipelines that carried Russian natural gas to Europe.

