Puerto Rico, USVI to receive $108M to upgrade water systems

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday that Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands will receive a total of nearly $108 million to improve drinking water infrastructure across the U.S. territories. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Puerto Rico is slated to get $62 million and the U.S. Virgin Islands nearly $46 million.

The money is part of a push by the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to improve drinking water systems and remove lead pipes.

Federal officials said Congress appropriated an additional $6 billion for water projects in U.S. states and territories as part of the $550 billion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Biden signed in November 2021.

Officials said the money will target disadvantaged communities. Puerto Rico, an island of 3.2 million people, has a 46% poverty rate. The U.S. Virgin Islands, a three-island territory of 87,000 people, has a poverty rate of nearly 20%.

GiftOutline Gift Article