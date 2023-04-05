Hatchet-wielding man kills four children at Brazil day-care center, authorities say

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SÃO PAULO — Four children were killed by a hatchet-wielding man at a day-care center Wednesday morning in the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, authorities said. At least five other people were injured in the assault, which cam amid rising concern about the increasing frequency of attacks on schools in Latin America’s largest nation.

“It is with great sadness that I receive the regrettable news that the Cantinho do Bom Pastor private day-care center, in Blumenau, has been invaded by an assassin who attacked children and employees” Santa Catarina state governor Jorginho Mello wrote on Twitter. “Unfortunately four did not resist and died.”

Military police said a 25-year-old man entered the day-care center in Blumenau, 370 miles southeast of São Paulo, before 10 a.m. and attacked the children. Three boys and a girl between the ages of 4 and 7 were killed.

Advertisement

The man then surrendered and was taken into custody, police said. Authorities have not released his name or other details.

The attack occurred less than 10 days after a teacher was stabbed to death at a school in São Paulo. In that incident, a 13-year-old student is accused of stabbing three teachers and a student.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva condemned the assault Wednesday as a “monstrosity,” and an “absurd act of hate and cowardice.”

“There is no greater pain than that of a family that loses its children or grandchildren,” he wrote on social media. “Even more so in an act of violence against innocent and defenseless children.”

Ulisses Gabriel, the police delegate for Santa Caterina, said authorities are investigating whether other people helped plan or execute the attack.

“The Police Station for the Repression of Computer Crimes has expertise in securing telephone and computer data,” Gabriel said. “We want to identify if there are any other participants. If anyone else participated. How he hatched this plan. Where did he get information.”

GiftOutline Gift Article