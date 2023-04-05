China accuses U.S. of using Taiwan as “ATM for American arms sellers”

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Beijing accused the United States and Taiwan of “serious wrongdoing” after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and a bipartisan group of House lawmakers on Wednesday, in a historic gathering where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to preserving freedom amid escalating tensions with China. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Various Chinese ministries released coordinated statements condemning the meeting on Thursday morning local time. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the United States had ignored “repeated warnings” against allowing Tsai to visit and promised “resolute and forceful measures to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity in response to the serious wrongdoing of U.S.-Taiwan colluding together.”

State broadcaster China Central Television accused the United States of using Taiwan as a “chess piece” in a strategy of containment and as an “ATM for American arms sellers.”

The Chinese Communist Party claims the self-governing island democracy of 23 million as part of its territory and regularly threatens to annex Taiwan by force if it formally declares independence.

As of Thursday morning, China had yet to announce large-scale military exercises similar to the display of force it put on after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei in August. That earlier meeting on Taiwanese soil was the first time such a senior American politician had come to Taiwan in almost thirty years. China responded by sending warships, jets and missiles to surround Taiwan’s main island in drills that mimicked a partial blockade.

Tsai’s visit marked the culmination of an eight-year effort to raise Taiwan’s international profile and strengthen relationships with countries that share democratic values with Taipei, even if they do not have formal diplomatic ties. Central to that strategy has been normalizing high-level exchanges with the United States.

Tsai’s meeting with McCarthy at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., was the first time that Taiwan’s president met with a political leader in the line of presidential succession on U.S. soil since the United States opened diplomatic relations with China in 1979. At the time, the United States agreed that it would break off formal ties with Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory, but it has in the decades since maintained highly choreographed unofficial relations with Taiwan.

“It is no secret that today the peace that we have maintained and the democracy which [we] have worked hard to build are facing unprecedented challenges,” Tsai said in brief remarks with McCarthy after their meeting. “We once again find ourselves in a world where democracy is under threat, and the urgency of keeping the beacon of freedom shining cannot be understated.”

McCarthy repeatedly signaled that lawmakers in both parties are unified in their desire to continue fostering a relationship with Taiwan. “The one thing I hope all countries see is that we’re united in the same approach together, on both sides. And we’re going to speak with one voice when it comes to China or any others when we look at foreign policy,” he said at a news conference following the meeting.

Tsai’s stop in California marks the end of her unofficial meetings with top political leaders throughout the United States that came ahead of a trip to Central American countries that maintain formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

Several Democratic and Republican lawmakers said Wednesday that they met with Tsai last week during her stopover in New York. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said he and Tsai met while she was in New York on Friday, noting in a statement that their encounter resulted in “a very productive conversation about the mutual security and economic interests between America and Taiwan.”

Tsai also met with a bipartisan group of senators — including Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) — in New York on Friday, Ernst’s office confirmed Wednesday.

