Six in Puerto Rico indicted in $9M scheme targeting US funds

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A federal grand jury in Puerto Rico has indicted six people in an alleged fraudulent scheme involving $9 million in government pandemic funds, officials said Wednesday.

The suspects, including a banker, face charges including wire fraud and money laundering, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

“This case demonstrates the brazenness with which the defendants took advantage of federal programs meant to help businesses that were severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” U.S. Attorney Stephen Muldrow said.