Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky to visit Poland; West celebrates Finland’s NATO accession

Finland’s accession as the 31st member of NATO was met with celebration by Western allies and criticism from Russia. As Sweden awaits approval of its application to the alliance, the nation’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson offered Finland “ warm congratulations ” on Instagram, writing that with Finland joining the alliance, “our part of the world becomes even safer, stronger and freer.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to visit Poland on Wednesday in what will be his third trip outside Ukraine since the war began last year. Polish President Andrzej Duda announced the visit this week, writing on Twitter that Zelensky will also meet with Ukrainians living in Poland.

Macron and Europe hedge their bets on China : As Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) meets Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California and French President Emmanuel Macron begins meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the parallel events offer a snapshot of the West’s split approach to China, Ishaan Tharoor writes.

On the one hand, there is a hardening hawkishness toward Beijing’s one-party regime; on the other, a recognition of the need to maintain partnerships with the rising Asian superpower and economic titan.

Macron’s visit comes on the heels of Xi’s trip to Moscow in March. “We won’t fundamentally change their position, but we expect that it could be possible that [the Chinese] don’t lean more toward Moscow,” a French official told Tharoor. “It is clear that China is one of the few countries in the world, if not the only country in the world, to be able to have a game-changing effect on the conflict, in either direction.”