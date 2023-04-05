Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky to visit Poland; West celebrates Finland’s NATO accession

April 5, 2023 at 1:56 a.m. EDT
From left, Poland's President Andrzej Duda and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at a news conference in Kyiv in August 2022. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to visit Poland on Wednesday in what will be his third trip outside Ukraine since the war began last year. Polish President Andrzej Duda announced the visit this week, writing on Twitter that Zelensky will also meet with Ukrainians living in Poland.

Finland’s accession as the 31st member of NATO was met with celebration by Western allies and criticism from Russia. As Sweden awaits approval of its application to the alliance, the nation’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson offered Finland “warm congratulations” on Instagram, writing that with Finland joining the alliance, “our part of the world becomes even safer, stronger and freer.”

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • Zelensky’s talks with Polish leaders will focus on front-line developments, international aid and economic cooperation, Reuters reported, citing Polish presidential adviser Marcin Przydacz’s televised comments. Warsaw was the first NATO ally to send fighter jets to Ukraine and more than 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees reside in the neighboring country, according to data from the United Nations High Commissioner on Refugees.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen were set to arrive Wednesday in Beijing, where Macron is expected to warn China against providing Russia with weapons for the war in Ukraine, just weeks after Chinese leader Xi Jinping met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
  • The Pentagon is planning to send $2.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine, the Department of Defense announced Tuesday. The package includes artillery and mortar rounds, 120mm and 105mm tank ammunition, grenade launchers and munitions for the Patriot air defense missile system, the Pentagon said.
  • Lawyers were able to visit Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich nearly a week after he was detained in Russia on espionage charges, publisher Almar Latour said in a statement. Representatives from the U.S. Embassy have not yet been granted access to Gershkovich, who is currently being held in Lefortovo prison in Moscow. The Journal has forcefully denied the allegations and demanded Gershkovich’s release.
  • The Defense Department expects to begin training Ukrainian forces to use Abrams tanks “relatively soon,” a senior defense official said Tuesday. The United States in January committed to sending 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, the number required to equip a tank battalion. Since the war began in February last year, the United States has given military training to 7,000 members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the defense official said.
  • The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency will visit the Russian city of Kaliningrad on Wednesday to discuss the security of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Reuters reported. Rafael Mariano Grossi visited the plant last week and said the area is facing “perhaps a more dangerous phase,” the Associated Press reported.

Analysis from our correspondents

Macron and Europe hedge their bets on China: As Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) meets Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California and French President Emmanuel Macron begins meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the parallel events offer a snapshot of the West’s split approach to China, Ishaan Tharoor writes.

On the one hand, there is a hardening hawkishness toward Beijing’s one-party regime; on the other, a recognition of the need to maintain partnerships with the rising Asian superpower and economic titan.

Macron’s visit comes on the heels of Xi’s trip to Moscow in March. “We won’t fundamentally change their position, but we expect that it could be possible that [the Chinese] don’t lean more toward Moscow,” a French official told Tharoor. “It is clear that China is one of the few countries in the world, if not the only country in the world, to be able to have a game-changing effect on the conflict, in either direction.”

