Spain: suspect in church attacks sent to psychiatric center

MADRID — A Spanish judge has ordered that a Moroccan man held for killing a church officer in January during a machete attack against churches in the southern city of Algeciras be examined at a psychiatric center.
The court told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the judge’s order was temporary and that the attack was still being investigated as a possible terrorist act.
Spain’s interior ministry said that the suspect had been under a deportation order since June last year because of his unauthorized migrant status. Police believe he acted alone.