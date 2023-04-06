Rockets fired from Lebanon into northern Israel as regional tensions soar

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

JERUSALEM — Air raid sirens wailed in northern Israel on Thursday afternoon as rockets were launched from across the border in southern Lebanon, raising the specter of a broader regional conflict amid soaring tensions between Israelis and Palestinians. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The Israel Defense Forces said that at least one rocket was intercepted by the country’s air defense system. “Details to follow,” its Telegram channel said.

The rocket attack came after Israeli police stormed Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa Mosque, one of Islam’s most sacred sites, for the second night in a row, using stun grenades, rubber bullets and batons to disperse thousands of worshipers who had gathered in the courtyard for Ramadan prayers.

At least six Palestinians were injured, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society.

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan coincides this year with the Jewish Passover holiday, a situation that Israeli security officials have long warned could lead to violent escalation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article