Lefortovo prison was built as a military penitentiary in eastern Moscow by Czarist authorities in 1881. Mystery surrounds its early years and, in particular, why it was built in the shape of the letter "K." It was only later, during the Soviet era, that it became a notorious place where dissidents and others who crossed the KGB would end up.

Anatoly Sharansky, a Jewish dissident arrested in 1977, would go on to recall how a KGB colonel shouted at him during an interrogation at Lefortovo, invoking the fearsome reputation of the interview itself.

“So you want to play the hero? Go ahead, be a hero,” the colonel shouted, according to an account in Sharansky’s memoir. “Only remember — we don’t let heroes out of Lefortovo alive!”

Forty-five years after that exchange, the Soviet Union is gone. But Lefortovo still stands, and today it is used largely by the KGB’s successor, the Federal Security Service or FSB, as a pretrial detention facility. It is also where Evan Gershkovich, the 31-year-old Wall Street Journal reporter arrested last week on espionage charges, is currently being held. The arrest of an accredited foreign journalist on seemingly far-fetched espionage charges is an echo of the Soviet Union’s Cold War tactics — and a move his employer and those who know him say is preposterous and clearly politically motivated.

Gershkovich has now spent a week in the faded yellow walls of Lefortovo. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the reporter was “wrongfully detained,” adding that his department is working to assess whether he meets the criteria needed to launch a broad government effort for his release. The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that Gershkovich met with his lawyers for the first time.

The next evening, Gershkovich spent the Jewish holiday of Passover in Lefortovo. He is a U.S. citizen, but his parents are Russian Jews. They left the Soviet Union separately as young adults and met up in Michigan in 1979 — undertaking the right to leave that Sharansky had campaigned and ultimately been imprisoned for.

Lefortovo is known for the isolation that it places on prisoners. Accounts from those once inside suggest that it suffers little from the overcrowding present in other Russian penal facilities. Instead, it tries to keep detainees from talking to one another and enforces extreme segregation from the outside world.

As the Wall Street Journal put it Tuesday, the place is designed to make “prisoners feel abandoned.”

It is alarming to imagine that for Gershkovich. He is a thoughtful reporter and, having returned to Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, a brave one. He is well-known and well-liked among Moscow’s tightknit foreign correspondent community. Over the past week, friends and acquaintances expressed shock and horror at his detention.

“He felt that he had the rare journalistic privilege of reporting from the country that had launched the largest land war in Europe since the Second World War, and that understanding what both the élite and the wider population felt about that was an urgent journalistic assignment,” the New Yorker’s Joshua Yaffa wrote on Friday, a day after Gershkovich’s arrest.

As Yaffa wrote, there had been something like a post-Soviet pact for foreign correspondents in Russia. Yes, the country was autocratic, with serious repression of dissidents and harassment of domestic reporters. But journalists from outside news organizations were usually granted a degree of freedom.

Gershkovich’s arrest last Thursday changed that. It is the first time a U.S. journalist has been arrested and accused of espionage in Russia since Nicholas Daniloff, Moscow bureau chief for U.S. News & World Report, was arrested in 1986 toward the tail end of the Cold War. Daniloff was the last of several journalists targeted in similar ways during that time.

He was held at Lefortovo, too, and released within weeks in what was effectively a prisoner swap with the United States, which freed Gennadi Zakharov, an employee of the Soviet Union’s mission to the United Nations in New York, who had been arrested days before Daniloff on espionage charges.

Many expect a similar bargain for Gershkovich. The U.S. journalist was arrested just days after the Justice Department unveiled an indictment against an alleged Russian spy who attended graduate school in the United States under a false Brazilian identity.

If so, it would fit into a pattern of recent lopsided swaps. “The Russian government under [Vladimir] Putin is undoubtedly aware of the Daniloff case and seems to be treading that same path,” Calder Walton, author of the forthcoming book “Spies: The Epic Intelligence War between East and West,” told me last week.

A year ago, Russia exchanged former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed for Konstantin Yaroshenko, imprisoned in the United States on drug smuggling charges. Then in December, Russia exchanged WNBA star Brittney Griner for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Reed was detained after a drunken night in Russia, which led to a nine-year prison sentence for endangering the “life and health” of Russian police officers. Griner was charged for allegedly carrying hashish oil and was also given a nine-year sentence.

Paul Whelan, a U.S. Marine veteran who is serving a 16-year sentence on espionage charges that the U.S. considers bogus, is still being held by Russia. Both he and Reed were kept at Lefortovo before being sent to other facilities. But Whelan — like Gershkovich — is facing serious espionage crimes that could preclude an easy swap.

A decade ago, this kind of realpolitik hostage-taking would have seemed like a thing of the past. After the fall of the Soviet Union, many hoped that places like Lefortovo and all it represented would become a thing of the past, too. Putin even stepped in to pardon one U.S. businessman, who had been held there in an espionage case at the start of his first term.

“I want to say that the regime I fought against doesn’t exist,” Sharansky told The Washington Post in 1997, when he visited the prison after returning to Russia for the first time since his own 1986 swap. “The people who defended it then have lost — they’ve lost in a big way. There is no need to forgive those who lost. I never saw this as a fight with individuals, I saw it as a fight with the system, and the system is dead.”

Subsequent events have dispelled that notion. Russia is being led, almost single-handedly, by a former KGB agent. In Ukraine and elsewhere, it has undertaken an aggressive foreign policy program that draws from the Soviet Union and Czarist Empire alike. Sharansky is now joining the campaign to free another prisoner of Lefortovo.

In their book “The New Nobility: The Restoration of Russia’s Security State and the Enduring Legacy of the KGB,” Russian journalists Andrei Soldatov and Irina Borogan detail how attempts to remove the influence of the security services over the prison, in line with European standards, was pushed aside by the FSB as it expanded “its ever-widening reach within Russia.”

Lefortovo could serve as a metaphor for Russia’s return to its own dark history. In a video interview with the Wall Street Journal, Sharansky said that outsiders didn’t know what was happening with Gershkovich, and that Gershkovich probably didn’t know what was happening outside Lefortovo. But that shouldn’t stop the outcry, he said.

“KGB, today’s regime, it does know what’s happening,” Sharansky said. “It has to be shown there is no chance they will gain from this.”

