Russian court delays custody decision for girl who made antiwar drawing

As a Russian court on Thursday considered restricting the custody rights of a father whose 13-year-old daughter drew an antiwar picture in class, a young woman protested outside holding up a nearly identical picture. She was swiftly detained.
Moskalyov, 54, came under scrutiny of the authorities after Maria, then 12, drew the antiwar picture in her sixth-grade art class. He was arrested and prosecuted for antiwar posts on social media under tough new laws prohibiting criticism of the military.
As a result of his arrest, Maria was placed in an orphanage. Then, in a dramatic turn, Moskalyov escaped from house arrest the night before a court was to deliver the verdict in his case. He was found guilty and sentenced to two years in jail.
Moskalyov was arrested again the next day, in Minsk, Belarus, Russia’s RBC newspaper reported, citing the Belarusian Interior Ministry. But he has not been seen since. Rights groups have indicated that the Belarusian security services could be holding him.
The case is one of several censorship prosecutions that have embroiled children since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, and it has generated a storm of attention, raising questions about whether the authorities have gone overboard.
Maria spent weeks in the orphanage but was released on Wednesday into the custody of her mother, from whom she was reportedly estranged for seven years. The judge did not make a custody ruling because Moskalyov could not be found.
A video of Thursday’s solitary picket showed Russian activist Yelena Tarbayeva, 23, her hair streaked with bright red hair dye, holding the drawing in front of the courthouse in Yefremov. “Putin eats children,” read an inscription below the drawing.
The picture, like the one that Maria drew in school, depicted a Ukrainian woman shielding a child from Russian missiles. Tarbayeva had apparently traveled more than 600 miles from St. Petersburg to carry out her individual protest action.
Tarbayeva was quickly found guilty of violating censorship laws and fined the equivalent of about $615.
Another hearing in the custody case was set for April 20.
Russia’s children’s rights commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, who is facing an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes, said Maria initially did not want to go with her mother but changed her mind. Lvova-Belova has previously raised questions about the mother’s suitability as a parent.
During Thursday’s hearing, the lawyer for the Moskalyovs, Vladimir Bilienko, said Moskalyov had written a note to his daughter.
“Mashenka, your father is writing to you. Hold tight please,” the letter said, using a diminutive nickname for Maria. “If any of our relatives want to take custody of you, agree, it is better than being in an orphanage. … If they bring you to court, ask to stay with your dad, beg the judge a lot.”
Irina Borogan, deputy editor of Agentura.ru, a watchdog group, said that Moskalyov’s case highlighted the increasing power and impunity of Russia’s security services. “It is very intimidating for average people in Russia,” Borogan said. “Every family has children and they can be punished for such a small thing as a picture. It puts many families in a vulnerable position.”
Another Russian watchdog, OVD-Info, reported that the young activist, Tarbayeva, was detained by eight police officers after she fell ill during the custody hearing and exited the courthouse.
Like Moskalyov, she had been charged with discrediting the army, a charge that falls under Russia’s draconian wartime censorship laws.
The Moskalyov case is one in an avalanche of criminal cases against political activists, journalists and Russian citizens who have criticized the government and the war in Ukraine. According to a recent report, 447 people were charged in the past year for antiwar views or protests. The majority of charges fell under censorship laws, especially for the distribution of alleged “fakes.”
There has also been an uptick in the number of treason cases. On Thursday, prosecutors requested that Russian dissident and Washington Post opinion contributor Vladimir Kara-Murza be sentenced to 25 years in a prison colony.
Kara-Murza’s lawyer, Maria Eismont, told Russian news agencies that her client was innocent and asked the court to reconsider the sentence.
Last week, Russia’s Federal Security Service arrested Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, a U.S. citizen, and charged him with spying in a case that marked a dramatic shift in the Kremlin’s engagement with journalists and international media.
Robyn Dixon in Riga, Latvia, contributed to this report.
