Ukraine live briefing: Macron to meet Xi, says China can play 'major role' to end war

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday as Europe seeks to shore up ties with China, one of its biggest trade partners, and enlist Xi’s support against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Xi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin last month in Moscow.

Ahead of the meeting in Beijing, Macron said France would seek to work with China on the “shared responsibility for peace and stability” in Ukraine. During a separate visit to China last week, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez encouraged Xi to speak with Ukraine’s leaders to end the war.

Here's the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

China has a “major role” to play in finding a way to end the war given “its close relationship with Russia,” Macron said at the start of his three-day state visit to the country. Speaking at the French Embassy in Beijing, Macron reiterated the importance of economic ties with China, saying Europe must not economically “separate” from China.

Putin will meet Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a firm Russian ally, in Moscow on Thursday . The talks will be their second in-person meeting in 2023, according to the Russian state media outlet . The talks will be their second in-person meeting in 2023, according to the Russian state media outlet Tass

A webcast of a U.N. Security Council meeting in which Russia defended the removal of Ukrainian children was blocked by by Ukraine’s allies , including Britain and the United States. Separately, a joint statement issued by 49 countries including Ukraine cited the recent arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court against Putin and others, and said Russia was abusing its powers as a permanent Security Council member to whitewash the truth.

Any provision of military aid by China to Russia would be a “historic mistake,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday. He also criticized China for echoing Russian propaganda, saying trade with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday. He also criticized China for echoing Russian propaganda, saying trade with China had helped prop up the Russian economy.

The Czech Republic will send military equipment that it does not need or use — aid worth aid worth $30 million — to Ukraine, according to its defense minister on Wednesday. Jana Cernochova also noted that the country has already provided tanks and heavy machinery to Ukraine for its defense against Russia.

In a joint letter, Russian journalists demanded the immediate release of Evan Gershkovich, a U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that Gershkovich had been Wall Street Journal reporter detained last week by Russian officials, who have accused him of espionage without providing evidence. The group, mostly from Russian news organizations based outside their home country, called the case “preposterous and unjust.”U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that Gershkovich had been “wrongfully detained.”

Analysis from our correspondents

Russia’s Lefortovo prison is a relic of Soviet control that never left: Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is being held at Lefortovo prison in eastern Moscow that was first built as a military penitentiary by Czarist authorities in 1881. Today, it is used largely by the KGB’s successor, the Federal Security Service, or FSB, as a pretrial detention facility, and its history shows the limits of Russia’s post-Soviet reform, writes Adam Taylor.

The arrest of an accredited foreign journalist on seemingly far-fetched espionage charges is an echo of the Soviet Union’s Cold War tactics — and a move his employer and those who know him say is preposterous and politically motivated.

The prison is known for the isolation that it places on prisoners. Accounts from those once inside suggest that it suffers little from the overcrowding present in other Russian penal facilities. Instead, it tries to keep detainees from talking to one another and enforces extreme segregation from the outside world.

