Ukraine live briefing: Macron to meet Xi, says China can play ‘major role’ to end war

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday as Europe seeks to shore up ties with China, one of its biggest trade partners, and enlist Xi’s support against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Xi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin last month in Moscow.
Ahead of the meeting in Beijing, Macron said France would seek to work with China on the “shared responsibility for peace and stability” in Ukraine. During a separate visit to China last week, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez encouraged Xi to speak with Ukraine’s leaders to end the war.
Russia’s Lefortovo prison is a relic of Soviet control that never left: Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is being held at Lefortovo prison in eastern Moscow that was first built as a military penitentiary by Czarist authorities in 1881. Today, it is used largely by the KGB’s successor, the Federal Security Service, or FSB, as a pretrial detention facility, and its history shows the limits of Russia’s post-Soviet reform, writes Adam Taylor.
The arrest of an accredited foreign journalist on seemingly far-fetched espionage charges is an echo of the Soviet Union’s Cold War tactics — and a move his employer and those who know him say is preposterous and politically motivated.
The prison is known for the isolation that it places on prisoners. Accounts from those once inside suggest that it suffers little from the overcrowding present in other Russian penal facilities. Instead, it tries to keep detainees from talking to one another and enforces extreme segregation from the outside world.