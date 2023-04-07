UK police charge 12-year-old with murder in car crash death

LONDON — British police charged a 12-year-old boy with murder on Friday after a car plowed into a woman on a city street in northern England.
The boy was found shortly afterward and arrested, police said.
The suspect can’t be named for legal reasons because of his age. He is due to appear at Sheffield Youth Court on Saturday to face a charge of murder.
In England, children 10 and over can be charged and convicted of crimes. Any sentences are served in secure youth centers rather than adult prisons.