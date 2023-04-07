Live Updates Israel strikes sites in Lebanon and Gaza as tensions boil over

JERUSALEM — Israel carried out airstrikes in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip early Friday in retaliation to a barrage of rockets that was fired from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel, as the risk of a wide-scale regional conflict grew after Israeli police raided the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem during Ramadan.
Here’s what else to know:
Skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israel’s response to the rocket barrage would “exact a heavy price." On Thursday, 34 rockets from Lebanon targeted northern Israel, most of which were intercepted by Israel’s aerial defense system, according to the IDF. The IDF said early Friday that 44 rockets had been launched from Gaza overnight, most of which were intercepted.
UNIFIL, the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, said it had been informed by Israel of the start of an artillery operation and that shortly after, loud explosions were heard around the southern port city of Tyre.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the rockets fired toward Israel from south Lebanon, but Hezbollah, the militant group that holds sway over parts of the area, on Thursday warned that it would respond to Israeli actions against Lebanon “swiftly and directly.”
1/3
Just now
Just now
8 min ago
8 min ago
21 min ago
21 min ago
32 min ago
32 min ago
48 min ago
48 min ago
48 min ago
48 min ago