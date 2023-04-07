Violence spreads to West Bank as fears of regional conflict appear to fade

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

JERUSALEM — A nervous calm settled over Jerusalem Friday as a crescendo of overnight airstrikes and rocket fire ebbed and tens of thousands of Muslim worshipers attended prayers at al-Aqsa Mosque, where Israeli police raids this week sparked fury across the Middle East. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight But even as fears of a broader regional conflict appeared to fade, violence spread to the occupied West Bank, where tensions this year have reached levels not seen since the last Palestinian uprising two decades ago.

Suspected Palestinian gunmen attacked a car as it traveled on a road near the Hamra settlement, killing two Israeli sisters, aged 21 and 16, and critically wounding their 48-year-old mother, according to the Israeli army, which said it was searching for the perpetrators. In a statement, Hamas hailed the operation and warned Israel “against continuing its aggression against our Palestinian people and the blessed al-Aqsa Mosque.”

The victims lived in the Efrat settlement, near Bethlehem. Other members of the family were driving in a car ahead of them when the shooting happened, according to Efrat’s mayor.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered an increased security presence across the country and angry settlers blocked roads leading to Ramallah and to the Palestinian village of Huwara. In late February, after two Israeli brothers were killed by a Palestinian gunman, settlers went on a retaliatory rampage through Huwara and surrounding communities, attacking Palestinians and setting fire to homes and businesses.

At least 40 Palestinians were wounded this week and hundreds were arrested after Israeli police raided the al-Aqsa Mosque compound on consecutive nights, using batons, steel-tipped rubber bullets, and stun grenades to clear worshipers who had gathered for evening prayers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The most dramatic confrontation happened overnight Tuesday, when police said worshipers locked themselves inside the mosque and threw firecrackers at officers as they stormed into one of the main prayer halls.

“What Israel is doing right now is pushing all of us into the abyss of violence,” said Ayman Safadi, Jordan’s foreign minister, in an interview Thursday with CNN. They were unusually strong words from Jordan, whose religious authority has managed the al-Aqsa compound since Israel occupied East Jerusalem in 1967.

The Holy Esplanade is a potent symbol of religious and political identity for both Israelis and Palestinians, and its status is among the most intractable obstacles to resolving the decades-old conflict here.

For Jews, it is Temple Mount, where the faith’s First and Second Temples once stood; for Muslims, it is the Noble Sanctuary, where the prophet Muhammad ascended to heaven. Informal rules establishing who can pray where — Muslims atop the esplanade, Jews at the Western Wall — have been tested recently by an increase in Jewish prayer on the esplanade and threats by messianic Jewish activists to conduct animal sacrifice there during the Passover holiday, which overlaps this year with Ramadan.

As around 60,000 worshipers gathered at al-Aqsa for Friday prayers, many said the violence in recent days was on their mind.

Tawfiq Abulmuq, a 31-year-old electrical engineer from the mostly Arab city of Baqa al-Gharbiyye, said that he had traveled with his brother, instead of taking the whole family, as he often had in the past. “I thought twice about the decision, but at the end of the day, it’s my faith. I have to come,” he said.

While the crowd knelt to pray, groups of Israeli police were stationed throughout the winding passageways of the Old City market, and tourists drifted past, asking for directions to famous landmarks.

Inside the mosque compound, hundreds of worshipers gathered briefly in protest before streaming back into the streets. “Al-Aqsa, rest assured you will be liberated soon,” they chanted.

The Israeli military carried out retaliatory airstrikes in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip early Friday after a barrage of rockets were fired into northern Israel, the most serious cross-border exchange since 2006, when Israel fought a bloody month-long war against Hezbollah, the Shiite militant group that is Lebanon’s most dominant political and military force.

“For the last 48 hours, civilians in northern and southern Israel have been targeted by aggressive rocket attacks launched by the Hamas terrorist organisation. In response, the IDF struck Hamas terrorist targets simultaneously in both Gaza and southern Lebanon,” IDF International Spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said in a video posted on social media.

The strikes on the Gaza Strip targeted what Israel said were tunnels and arms manufacturing sites belonging to Hamas, the Islamist militant group that rules the territory. UNIFIL, the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, said it had been informed by Israel of the start of an operation and that, shortly after, loud explosions were heard around the southern port city of Tyre.

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry called the Israeli strikes “a blatant violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty” and said it was filing a complaint to the United Nations.

But despite the diplomatic rebukes, there were no reports of casualties from the strikes on Lebanon or Gaza, and Israel signaled that it would try to calm tensions.

“The IDF is actively looking to de-escalate the situation, in order to ensure freedom of worship and safety for civilians of all faiths as they celebrate Passover, Ramadan and Easter,” Hecht said.

Though Israel has blamed Hamas for Thursday’s rocket fire from Lebanon, no group has claimed responsibility. Hezbollah, which holds sway over parts of the south, warned on Thursday that it would respond to Israeli actions against Lebanon “swiftly and directly.” Other Palestinian armed factions are known to operate in Lebanon and are suspected of launching smaller rocket attacks on Israel in recent years.

Ahead of the overnight strikes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israel would “exact a heavy price” from its enemies.

Maj. Gen. Aroldo Lázaro, UNIFIL’s Spanish military commander, said that the recent actions risk a “serious escalation” in conflict. He said he was in touch with Lebanese and Israeli authorities, both of whom were seeking to avoid a war.

The State Department said Thursday that “Israel has a legitimate right to defend itself,” but also emphasized the “importance of upholding the historic status quo at the holy sites in Jerusalem.”

In 2021, clashes between Palestinians and right-wing Israeli groups at the mosque compound escalated into an 11-day conflict between Israel and Gaza, which killed more than 250 Palestinians and 13 Israelis.

Masih reported from Seoul. Sufian Taha in Jerusalem and Hazem Balousha in Gaza contributed to this report.

