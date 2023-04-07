2 men shot to death near beach in Mexican resort of Acapulco

Prosecutors in the Pacific coast state of Guerrero said the two men had been visiting a barbershop in the Puerto Marquez neighborhood.

MEXICO CITY — Two men, apparently Mexican tourists, were killed Friday and a woman was wounded in shooting not far from the beach in Mexico’s once-glamorous resort of Acapulco.

A witness said the victims had arrived in Acapulco the day before for the Easter week vacation. She said the victims were on two all-terrain vehicles when assailants rode up on a motorcycle and opened fire on them. The victims’ bodies were found still aboard the ATVs.