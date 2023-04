Twenty-five years ago, negotiators settled on a peace accord known as the Good Friday Agreement that largely ended three decades of fighting in Northern Ireland. Diplomats and politicians this week are set to mark the anniversary of the historic deal. President Biden and former president Bill Clinton are each making trips to Belfast for the occasion.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Brexit looms over the fanfare, as Britain’s 2016 decision to leave the European Union continues to complicate the cross-border cooperation between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland as enshrined in the agreement. Here’s what to know about the historic pact and how Brexit could change its legacy.