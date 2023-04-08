Israel’s Netanyahu slammed by far right after week of violence, rocket strikes

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

JERUSALEM — Israel's government faced crises on multiple fronts Saturday as far-right officials denounced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's response to this week's cross-border strikes and twin attacks on civilians, and as organizers of mass anti-government protesters said they would go ahead as planned later in the day.

Israeli police raids on one of Islam's holiest sites this week sparked a days-long spasm of violence here that, for a span of twelve hours Thursday, threatened to spill out across the region. The military launched airstrikes on what it said were Hamas-affiliated targets in Gaza and Lebanon, after rockets were fired into Israeli airspace from both locations, wounding one civilian and causing damage to buildings.

De-escalation followed, on the regional front at least, after Netanyahu’s cabinet and Israel’s defense establishment voted unanimously in favor of limited strikes on Lebanese territory which, ultimately, did not cause any casualties or invite immediate retaliation.

But by Friday evening, tensions were rising again, this time domestically, as two British-Israeli sisters were shot dead in the West Bank’s Jordan Valley, and an Italian national was killed in Tel Aviv after a resident of the Arab-majority city of Kafr Qassem rammed his car into a crowd of tourists.

Netanyahu returned to power late last year as part of a new ruling coalition, the most right wing — and religiously conservative — in Israel’s history. The response from the coalition’s leading players this week underscored just how delicate his balancing act has become, as the more extreme voices he now depends on to govern urge harsher action.

Israel’s decades-long conflict stems back to the partition of the British Mandate of Palestine into Arab and Jewish states following the atrocities of World War II. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were displaced in the war that followed, and the territory today is divided into the State of Israel and the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

Since the new government took office in December, violence has surged across the West Bank, in particular, as Jewish settlers there have stepped up attacks against Palestinian residents and Israeli security forces carry out increasingly deadly raids targeting a new generation of Palestinian militants.

Bezalel Smotrich — a settler leader and high-ranking member of Netanyahu’s cabinet — said Friday that his patience with the government was wearing thin.

“The fact that checkpoints around [the West Bank city of] Nablus are open is an intolerable crime,” said Smotrich, who has administrative powers over Jewish settlements in the West Bank, in a message to supporters cited by The Times of Israel.

“We’ve been speaking about this for weeks. I try very hard to be loyal in outward appearances and not attack the government I am a member of, but it can’t continue like this,” he said.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, a former activist and attorney for settlers accused of violently attacking Palestinians, also criticized the government Thursday for not responding more forcefully to the cross-border rocket attacks.

“I have a certain influence, but it’s certainly not enough, and I often find myself frustrated by certain decisions,” he wrote on Facebook — although news reports covering his comments also pointed out that the security cabinet decision, of which he was a part, was unanimous.

Mass protests against a controversial government plan to weaken the Supreme Court were set to enter their fourteenth week Saturday, as organizers in Tel Aviv said that they carry on with their rallies as planned, despite this week’s spate of violence. Netanyahu said last week that he was putting those plans on pause for the Passover holiday as demonstrations by hundreds of thousands of Israelis gathered pace and a growing strike movement briefly brought public institutions to their knees.

“Since the government was sworn in, its leaders have been engaged in a judicial coup that is tearing the people apart, neglecting our security, damaging the economy, and harming Israel’s status in the world,” protest leaders said in a statement shared via WhatsApp. “During this current security escalation, the ministers have been busy inciting instead of fulfilling their roles.”

They said that the rally in Tel Aviv, due to begin at 6:30 p.m. local time, would begin with a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of Friday’s attacks.

