Ukraine live briefing: Kyiv moves to prevent release of defense plans; U.S. to probe document leak

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and top military officials have discussed ways to prevent leaks of “information regarding the plans” of Kyiv’s forces, following the unauthorized release of classified Pentagon documents appearing to detail Ukraine’s combat capabilities and potential vulnerabilities as it fights off Russia.
The U.S. Justice Department confirmed it has opened an investigation into the leak, after senior U.S. officials realized its scope was much more expansive than initially thought.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Facing a critical ammunition shortage, Ukrainian troops ration shells: The ammunition that has pounded parts of Ukraine daily for more than a year has become a precious resource in the artillery war with Russia — and the side that conserves shells and rearms faster could turn the tide on the battlefield, Isabelle Kurshudyan and Kamila Hrabchuk report from the Donetsk region.
Ukrainians are now pickier in selecting targets, since misses mean wasted shells. In secret underground workshops, soldiers are using 3D printers to create alternative munitions. “Artillery ammunition availability is one of the most single important factors in this war,” said Rob Lee, a military analyst at the Foreign Policy Research Institute.