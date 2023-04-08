Ukraine live briefing: Kyiv moves to prevent release of defense plans; U.S. to probe document leak

By
April 8, 2023 at 2:00 a.m. EDT
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during an address at an Iftar fast-breaking meal with Muslim servicemen in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday. (AFP/Getty Images)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and top military officials have discussed ways to prevent leaks of “information regarding the plans” of Kyiv’s forces, following the unauthorized release of classified Pentagon documents appearing to detail Ukraine’s combat capabilities and potential vulnerabilities as it fights off Russia.

The U.S. Justice Department confirmed it has opened an investigation into the leak, after senior U.S. officials realized its scope was much more expansive than initially thought.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • The Washington Post on Friday obtained dozens of what appeared to be photographs showing classified documents, dating to late February and early March, that range from global intelligence briefings to updates and assessments of Kyiv’s defensive abilities. They also include U.S. analyses about China and other nations, and reference highly classified sources and methods that the United States uses to collect such information.
  • Ukrainian officials suggested that the leaked documents appeared to show “fictitious information,” with a top Zelensky aide telling Reuters: “These are just standard elements of operational games by Russian intelligence. And nothing more.” The Post has reported that some of the leaked slides appear to have been manipulated, though U.S. officials who spoke to The Post said many of the leaked documents did not appear to be forged.
  • Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Friday demanded the immediate release of Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal reporter detained by Russia last week on charges of espionage that the Kremlin has not substantiated. Their rare joint statement follows similar calls from President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. U.S. officials and the Journal have strenuously denied Russia’s claim.
  • Russian forces are trying to take full control of the city of Bakhmut, Ukraine’s military said early Saturday, but fierce fighting continues inside the city. Moscow’s fighters appear to have made further gains in the city center, the Institute for the Study of War think tank reported Friday evening. Wagner forces were seen outside the Bakhmut Military Prosecutor’s Office, indicating that the Kremlin-aligned mercenary group has probably captured the building, the Washington-based ISW said.
  • Russian lawmakers proposed raising the penalty for acts of terrorism, sabotage and high treason, Kremlin-aligned media reported, in a move that appears to be in reaction to the country’s faltering campaign in Ukraine. Legislators are seeking to make high treason punishable with life imprisonment and hoping to raise the maximum penalty for sabotage from 15 to 20 years in jail.

From our correspondents

Facing a critical ammunition shortage, Ukrainian troops ration shells: The ammunition that has pounded parts of Ukraine daily for more than a year has become a precious resource in the artillery war with Russia — and the side that conserves shells and rearms faster could turn the tide on the battlefield, Isabelle Kurshudyan and Kamila Hrabchuk report from the Donetsk region.

Ukrainians are now pickier in selecting targets, since misses mean wasted shells. In secret underground workshops, soldiers are using 3D printers to create alternative munitions. “Artillery ammunition availability is one of the most single important factors in this war,” said Rob Lee, a military analyst at the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

