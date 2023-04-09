Israel retaliates with strikes on Syria; tensions simmer at al-Aqsa compound

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

JERUSALEM — Israel conducted strikes on Syria early Sunday, targeting a military compound and radar and artillery posts after six rockets were launched from the country toward Israel, as the unrest following Israeli police raids on the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem last week risks broadening into a regional conflagration. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Explosions were heard from Damascus, the Syrian capital, according to state media, and the country’s defense ministry reported that several munitions were launched from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights toward southern Syria. The ministry said that it registered some material losses, but that there were no casualties reported.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was acting to protect the country’s sovereignty after three of the six rockets crossed into Israeli-held territory. Without claiming responsibility, an adviser to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad called the earlier rocket strikes “part of the previous, present and continuing response to the brutal enemy,” the Associated Press reported.

Israel said that it held Syria responsible for everything that occurred on its territory, and the IDF also deployed drone and artillery strikes in retaliation.

As the crossfire continued, Palestinian worshipers gathered inside the al-Aqsa Mosque of occupied East Jerusalem on Saturday evening. The site — one of Islam’s holiest, where the prophet Muhammed is said to have ascended to heaven — has been the scene of violent clashes between worshipers and Israeli law enforcement last week.

Nearby, thousands of Jews began gathering for worship services at the Western Wall on Sunday morning, Israeli media reported.

Israeli diplomats have asked Jordan, which oversees the site, to clear the mosque of some worshipers, whom it said were incited by the Hamas militant group and “planning to riot” during Sunday prayers. Amman has refused and warned of disastrous consequences if Israeli forces storm the mosque again.

Against this backdrop, Ismail Qaani, commander of the Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force, arrived in Damascus, Iranian state media reported Sunday.

Israel’s government is facing crises on multiple fronts, as far-right officials denounced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s response to the past week’s cross-border strikes and twin attacks on civilians, and anti-government rallies decried the government’s political agenda for the 14th week in a row.

The Israeli military last week also launched airstrikes on what it said were Hamas-affiliated targets in Gaza and southern Lebanon after rockets were fired into Israeli airspace from both areas, wounding one civilian and damaging buildings.

Ables reported from Seoul. Suzan Haidamous in Washington contributed to this report.

