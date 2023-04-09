Ukraine live briefing: Ukraine fortifies border with Belarus as it seeks to avert further military leaks

By
April 9, 2023 at 2:00 a.m. EDT
A Ukrainian serviceman walks along a road near the city of Bakhmut on Saturday. (Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images)
Ukraine is bolstering its defenses on its border with Russia-aligned Belarus, laying down thousands of antitank mines.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with his top military and intelligence officials to discuss how to “prevent the leakage of information regarding the plans of the defense forces of Ukraine,” his office said in a statement after the unauthorized release of classified Pentagon documents that appear to detail Ukraine’s combat capabilities and Western support. The statement did not provide further details. Senior Ukrainian officials dismissed the leak.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • Ukraine has laid more than 6,000 antitank mines along its border with Belarus and Russia to fortify its defenses, Lt. Gen. Serhiy Naev said in a statement posted on Telegram by Ukraine’s Defense Ministry. The defensive lines were focused on “likely routes of the enemy’s advance deep into our territory, including roads, forest strips, bridges, power lines, etc.”
  • Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak asserted that the leaked documents contained largely “fictitious information” and had “nothing to do with Ukraine’s real plans.” He added in a Telegram post: “As for the real counteroffensive plans, the Russian troops will certainly be the first to get acquainted with them.”
  • Hundreds of people attended the funeral in Moscow for Vladlen Tatarsky, the Russian pro-war blogger killed in an explosion at a cafe in the city. Tatarsky — whose real name was Maksim Fomin received military honors at his funeral on Saturday, including a gun salute and an army band, according to Reuters.
  • A top Ukrainian diplomat is set to visit India on Sunday to discuss the Russian invasion, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. Emine Dzheppar, Ukraine’s deputy foreign minister, will meet with India’s external affairs minister to “exchange views on the current situation in Ukraine,” the Indian ministry said. The official visit is the first by a top Ukrainian official to India since the start of the war. India has resisted explicitly calling out Russia for its aggression and has instead tried to position itself as a sort of intermediary.

From our correspondents

Facing a critical shortage, Ukrainian troops ration ammunition: The artillery rounds that have battered parts of Ukraine daily for more than a year have become a precious resource in the shelling war between Ukraine and Russia — and the side that conserves its rounds and rearms faster could turn the tide on the battlefield, Isabelle Kurshudyan and Kamila Hrabchuk report from the Donetsk region.

Ukrainian troops have become pickier in selecting targets, because misses mean wasted rounds.

In secret underground workshops, soldiers are using 3D printers to create alternative munitions. “Artillery ammunition availability is one of the most single important factors in this war,” said Rob Lee, a military analyst at the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

