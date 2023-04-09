Ukraine live briefing: Ukraine fortifies border with Belarus as it seeks to avert further military leaks

Ukraine is bolstering its defenses on its border with Russia-aligned Belarus, laying down thousands of antitank mines.
Facing a critical shortage, Ukrainian troops ration ammunition: The artillery rounds that have battered parts of Ukraine daily for more than a year have become a precious resource in the shelling war between Ukraine and Russia — and the side that conserves its rounds and rearms faster could turn the tide on the battlefield, Isabelle Kurshudyan and Kamila Hrabchuk report from the Donetsk region.
Ukrainian troops have become pickier in selecting targets, because misses mean wasted rounds.
In secret underground workshops, soldiers are using 3D printers to create alternative munitions. “Artillery ammunition availability is one of the most single important factors in this war,” said Rob Lee, a military analyst at the Foreign Policy Research Institute.