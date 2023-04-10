A short Biden trip to N. Ireland, where peace clashes with dysfunction

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BELFAST — It is held up as a global model of a peace accord, taught to diplomats, a courageous compromise that likely saved thousands of lives. It is not hyperbole to call the 1998 Good Friday Agreement inspiring. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight It is also true, say people who signed it and people who live with it today, that the 25-year-old accord isn’t working so well anymore, that the politics of the Northern Ireland have become frozen, cynical, petty — and less democratic.

And so President Biden is arriving in Belfast on Tuesday night to help celebrate the anniversary of the agreement, with a speech at Ulster University in Belfast city center on Wednesday. But he will be quickly in and out, spending less than 24 hours here.

Biden will not address the Northern Ireland Assembly at Stormont, because no members are sitting, even though they continue to be paid. The government broke down, most recently, over unionist objections to how they were treated in post-Brexit trade deals negotiated by British prime ministers from the Conservative Party in faraway Westminster.

Advertisement

In the 25 years since the peace accord was signed, the Northern Ireland Assembly and Executive have not sat for 40 percent of the time.

Undoubtedly, the greatest success of the Good Friday Agreement was that it put an end to frequent assassinations and bombings in Belfast and elsewhere. The paramilitaries laid down their guns — and some became high-ranking politicians.

Violence now tends to be sporadic, contained at a low level. Unionist paramilitaries have morphed into drug gangs. There are also a few hundred troublemaking republicans, like those who attacked a police vehicle with petrol bombs at an illegal Easter Monday parade. There were no reports of injuries. “Twenty-five years on from the Good Friday Agreement this needless street disorder in Derry has no place in our society, ” said Sinn Fein leader Michelle O’Neill.

Advertisement

The bigger enduring problems are social and political. The Good Friday Agreement, a quarter century on, is showing its age — and its defects.

The agreement created a devolved government for Northern Ireland based on power-sharing between unionists and nationalists, meaning it is government based on demographics — one for you, one for me — and less so on votes or policy.

Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston, a Ulster Unionist Party politician campaigning for office in North Belfast, in elections to be held next month, told The Washington Post that the accord was a blessing at the time, but its impact was to “institutionalize sectarianism.”

Northern Ireland today is a society that ticks boxes to make sure everything is equally divided — not just political power but often jobs, services, funding, schools and housing — between the supporters of the major parties who are either pro-Britain Protestant or pro-Ireland Catholic. That persists even though a sizable minority no longer align with two largest parties.

“We have peace, but no reconciliation,” said John Barry, a political scientist at Queens University. “We have become used to dysfunction.”

He described today’s leadership as “sadly, pathetic” when compared to the politicians who bravely signed the peace accord in 1998. Barry is a member of the Green Party here.

Advertisement

The agreement was a high-wire act of diplomacy, steered by U.S. Sen. George Mitchell (D-Maine), propelled by Prime Minister Tony Blair in London and President Bill Clinton in Washington, but most importantly, negotiated by political leaders in the north and south of Ireland.

In an opinion piece in The Post on Monday, Clinton — who will visit Belfast later this week — hailed the 1998 peace process as “driven by the people,” who had grown weary of the killing. He wrote that the political leaders “on all sides showed real courage in making sacrifices and compromises with their adversaries … knowing perfectly well that they were putting their own political futures at risk.”

The accord was also genius in being so vague that it gave both sides something, without saying exactly what. They called it “constructive ambiguity.”

Advertisement

In a referendum in May 1998, it passed with 71 percent approval in Northern Ireland and 94 percent approval in the Republic of Ireland.

It was an aspirational — almost therapeutic — document that accepted that the people and institutions of Northern Ireland needed time and space: for the bitter, armed combatants of the 1970s, 80s, 90s to grow old and for a younger generations to live without violence.

The agreement left open the fate of Northern Ireland, allowing people to self-identify as British, or Irish, or both, that was fine. Passports were available from both Ireland and Britain. Free travel across an invisible border between north and south became the norm.

The question of whether Northern Ireland would remain a part of the United Kingdom or reunite with the Irish Republic to the south, was left for another day. The beauty of agreement was what is known as the “principle of consent.” For the first time republicans accepted that Northern Ireland was a part of the United Kingdom — but only as long as the people wanted it.

Advertisement

That turning point may be coming. Not soon. But sometime. The demographics and polling show that year by year, more people want a referendum. Polling consistently shows that the younger generations are in favor of Irish unity.

Feargal Cochrane, a professor at University of Kent and author of “Northern Ireland: The Fragile Peace,” said Brexit has also complicated things, because it “removed the ambiguity” that the accord provided over identity issues. It forced people to take sides. Borders and citizenship couldn’t be so easily ignored with Britain outside the European Union and Ireland still in. And that has made it more difficult to restore power sharing.

Many have proposed changes — like ending the pay of lawmakers who refuse to show up, or allowing a new government to form, even if one major party opts out.

But the reality is that many politicians are afraid to touch the agreement.

Former Irish prime minister Bertie Ahern, who helped hammer out the accord a quarter century ago, has told reporters that he sees the instability of Northern Ireland’s political institutions as one of his biggest regrets. His mother died in the final hours of the negotiations.

Advertisement

Ahern told the Press Association, “It’s in the interests of everyone that there shouldn’t be a mechanism where you pull down a whole parliament.”

But wary of what might happen if the accord is open for debate, he said the divided society in Northern Ireland is “going to need tender love and care for a long time.”

Blair, the former British prime minister, called on DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson to show courage and return to power-sharing.

“There is a lesson — and it’s a lesson in political leadership,” Blair said on a Politico podcast. “In the end, politics only makes progress when political leaders lead, and that usually means persuading your own support of something they don’t want to be persuaded of. And instead of playing to the gallery, being prepared to look at the genuine interests of the people you represent.”

Advertisement

Donaldson, during the peace talks 25 years ago, walked out. Today he says the agreement was deeply flawed as it did not provide justice for victims and survivors of violence.

The accord allowed for more than 400 prisoners to be released, mostly from the IRA, but also from unionist paramilitaries. That was the hard pill for many to swallow. There’s been no truth commission.

Many wonder if the Good Friday Agreement would be approved today. It would.

A detailed poll in January by the Belfast Telegraph revealed that most unionists would vote against it. But an overwhelming majority of nationalists would support it. Overall, it would still win two-thirds of the vote in Northern Ireland.

GiftOutline Gift Article