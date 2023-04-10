China jails human rights activists for years over private gathering

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

China has sentenced to prison two prominent human rights activists, each for more than a decade, after they organized a small private gathering, signaling the Chinese Communist Party’s growing intolerance toward any semblance of political advocacy deemed to undermine its rule. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The Linshu People’s Court found Xu Zhiyong, 50, a well-known public intellectual and civil rights activist, guilty of “subversion” and sentenced him 14 years in jail. Ding Jiaxi, 55, Xu’s fellow advocate, received 12 years on the same charges, according to Luo Shengchun, Ding’s wife.

Luo, who lives in the United States, accused Chinese authorities of “behaving like gangsters” by refusing to allow her husband’s lawyer to share the final verdict with her, meaning she only knows the basic content of the judgment. “They are worried that I will send the name of the presiding judge to Congress for him to be sanctioned,” she said.

No one answered the court’s publicly listed phone when The Washington Post called for comment.

For Xu and Ding, the verdict marks their second incarceration by Chinese authorities. Both were previously jailed in 2014 for involvement in the “new citizens’ movement” that sought to promote individual freedoms and rule of law.

The severity of their punishment reflects the worsening situation for human rights in China under President Xi Jinping. Over his 10 years in office, Xi, the most powerful Chinese leader in decades, has expanded the security state to prevent political advocacy that could cause what the party calls “social instability” or challenge the Communist Party’s grip on power.

Multiple crackdowns have made it nearly impossible for activists to coordinate — or meet at all. Even private gatherings to discuss social issues can land attendees in detention.

Being high-profile, as well as repeat offenders in the eyes of Chinese authorities, may have led to the harsh sentences for Xu and Ding.

Yaqiu Wang, senior China researcher at Human Rights Watch, said it is unsurprising that authorities decided to make an example of the two activists, in part because they have been imprisoned before and have strong reputations among Chinese rights defenders.

To deter future activism, Chinese authorities have charged civil rights advocates with evermore serious offenses, while also undermining their ability to defend themselves. Many lawyers who in the past represented activists in court have been disbarred under rules that require political loyalty from legal professionals.

Any case deemed to touch upon national security can be conducted in almost total secrecy, and defendants are often held in pretrial detention in undisclosed locations for months, if not years, with no access to lawyers. Such practices allow torture and forced confessions, human rights groups allege, making a fair trial near impossible.

Xu and Ding were previously jailed in 2014 for “gathering a crowd to disrupt order of a public place.” That trial was, by Chinese standards, well-publicized, and it received widespread media attention, including within China. This time they were tried behind closed doors for “subversion of state power.”

Both were accused of convening activists and human rights lawyers in the coastal city of Xiamen in December 2019, as well as publishing articles that advocated for citizens to take part in elections.

A number of other attendees of the Xiamen event and supporters of Xu and Ding were also rounded up. While some have been released, Xu’s partner, Liu Qiaochu, a labor rights and feminist activist, was charged with “inciting subversion” for uploading articles written by Xu. She is awaiting trial.

Wang said she fears that some Western governments still turn a blind eye to China’s human rights abuses to curry favor with Beijing over issues like the war in Ukraine, which appeared to be the case with a recent visit by French President Emmanuel Macron.

“It has always obviously been the wrong strategy for dealing with China. Western leaders should just stop doing it,” she said. “For 40 years, it hasn’t worked. It has only emboldened China to be more abusive domestically.”

