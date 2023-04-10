What we’ve learned from the leaked Pentagon documents Ukrainian servicemen in the 57th Otaman Kost Hordiienko Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade fire 2s1 “Gvozdika” self-propelled howitzers at an undisclosed position near the outskirts of Bakhmut on Friday. (Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The leak of a trove of classified U.S. military documents, some of which began to spread on chat platforms in recent weeks and more of which have emerged since, has spooked officials around the world — none more so than in Washington, as the defense and intelligence establishment scrambles to assess the damage and the Justice Department looks for answers.

The documents offer an unvarnished look at high-level U.S. assessments of the war in Ukraine, including tactical information about Ukrainian forces ahead of an expected spring offensive. But the impact may be broader-reaching, with some documents detailing apparent U.S. intelligence-gathering targeting allies, including South Korea and Israel.

Much about the leak remains unclear. Some documents were shared on Discord, before appearing on Telegram and Twitter, yet their original source is not certain. Some of the initial documents that spread widely appear to have been doctored to show a more positive outlook for Russia in Ukraine. Many others appear to be unaltered.

It is not known how many documents were leaked in total, let alone who leaked them or why. While the scale of the breach appears smaller than some other recent leaks of classified U.S. material, the sensitive subject matter and relative recency are major worries for U.S. officials.

