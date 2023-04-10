The key countries and revelations from the Pentagon document leak

China

The documents included analysis on wide-ranging risks posed by China, including Beijing’s willingness to send lethal aid to Russia and details of an experimental hypersonic weapons test conducted by China in February.

One assessment published in the leak said that a Ukrainian attack on Russian soil using NATO weaponry could draw Beijing into the war. It said that a Ukrainian hit on a significant strategic target — or senior leader — in Russia, may act as “further justification China to send lethal aid” to Moscow.

Another document included details of a test conducted by Beijing of one of its advanced experimental missiles — the DF-27 hypersonic glide vehicle — on Feb. 25. It said the vehicle flew for 12 minutes across a range of 2,100 km, and that it possessed a “high probability” of penetrating U.S. ballistic missile defense systems.

One section of the leaked documents said that British State Secretary for Defense Ben Wallace had tasked his ministry to explore plans to deploy one of its two naval aircraft carriers to the Indo Pacific, potentially in cooperation with Asian allies or the United States. The document weighed potential negative reactions from Beijing.

China and Britain’s Ministry of Defense did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

One leaked document said that a Chinese state backed engineering firm was in negotiations in 2022 with Nicaragua’s government for the development of a deep sea port that raised military concerns. It said the Nicaraguan government “probably would consider offering Beijing naval access in exchange for economic investment.”