The key countries and revelations from the Pentagon document leak

Still, the countries included in the documents range far beyond the immediate participants in the conflict, with geopolitical giants like China and smaller regional nations like Haiti bearing mention.
Ukraine
The documents primarily concern Ukraine’s military strength after a year of heavy fighting, pointing to weak spots in Ukrainian air defenses and potential problems with ammunition supplies.
Among the worrying details in the documents: One late February snapshot designed for the Defense Department’s Joint Staff stated that Ukraine’s “ability to provide medium range air defense to protect the [front lines] will be completely reduced by May 23. UKR assessed to withstand 2-3 more wave strikes” from attacking Russian missiles and drones.
Ukrainian officials have publicly downplayed the leaks. Privately, though, some have been angered that vulnerabilities shared with the United States have now become public.
Russia
Several documents offer further evidence that the U.S. intelligence community has infiltrated the Russian military to a considerable degree. In some cases, the United States has been able to warn Ukraine of impending attacks, the documents suggest. The documents also make reference to internal planning by the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence agency, and the Wagner Group, the private military contractor crucial to Russia’s war effort, suggesting both are compromised by the United States.
Some of the documents also provide more detail about alarming events. One report states that a Russian fighter jet nearly shot down a British surveillance plane on Sept. 29 off the coast of Crimea — an incident that could have been far more dangerous than was publicly acknowledged at the time and fits into a pattern of harassment by Russian air forces in the area.
Russia has begun analyzing the documents, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday, adding that they appeared to be “quite interesting.” Some pro-Russian military bloggers have warned against reading too much into the leak, arguing without evidence that it could be a U.S. disinformation campaign.
China
The documents included analysis on wide-ranging risks posed by China, including Beijing’s willingness to send lethal aid to Russia and details of an experimental hypersonic weapons test conducted by China in February.
One assessment published in the leak said that a Ukrainian attack on Russian soil using NATO weaponry could draw Beijing into the war. It said that a Ukrainian hit on a significant strategic target — or senior leader — in Russia, may act as “further justification China to send lethal aid” to Moscow.
Another document included details of a test conducted by Beijing of one of its advanced experimental missiles — the DF-27 hypersonic glide vehicle — on Feb. 25. It said the vehicle flew for 12 minutes across a range of 2,100 km, and that it possessed a “high probability” of penetrating U.S. ballistic missile defense systems.
One section of the leaked documents said that British State Secretary for Defense Ben Wallace had tasked his ministry to explore plans to deploy one of its two naval aircraft carriers to the Indo Pacific, potentially in cooperation with Asian allies or the United States. The document weighed potential negative reactions from Beijing.
China and Britain’s Ministry of Defense did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
One leaked document said that a Chinese state backed engineering firm was in negotiations in 2022 with Nicaragua’s government for the development of a deep sea port that raised military concerns. It said the Nicaraguan government “probably would consider offering Beijing naval access in exchange for economic investment.”
Other information shared in leaks included details of a newly certified Chinese warship and a rocket launch in March that delivered two satellites expected to enhance Beijing’s military mapping capabilities.
Egypt
One document dated Feb. 17 summarizes purported conversations between President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi and senior Egyptian military officials which referenced plans to supply Russia with artillery rounds and gunpowder. In the document, Sisi instructs the officials to keep the production and shipment of the rockets secret “to avoid problems with the West.”
The document quotes a person identified as Salah al-Din as saying he would “order his people to work shift work if necessary because it was the least Egypt could do to repay Russia for unspecified help earlier.” The document does not make it clear what the earlier Russian help was.
Iran
Iran has long been a top target for U.S. espionage, and the CIA has notched notable successes in penetrating the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program and security apparatus in the past. The leaked documents suggest that U.S. agencies are still able to routinely monitor at least some of Iran’s secret weapons activity, as well as internal deliberations by top Iranian officials.
One report with a top-secret label describes what appear to be private discussions among senior Iranian leaders over how to spin an upcoming visit by Rafael Grossi, chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency. The Iranians are seen debating whether to allow domestic news media coverage of the visit, and if so, how to shape the coverage to benefit the government. Grossi was traveling to Iran in part to confront Iranian officials over what the IAEA suspects are undeclared facilities where nuclear weapons research occurred in the past. A separate document, sourced to intercepted communications and satellite photos, describes advanced preparations by Iran for testing a new space launch missile and satellite.
The documents hint at U.S. monitoring of the IAEA itself, as a further means of gaining insight into Iran’s nuclear efforts. Previous intelligence leaks have confirmed routine U.S. monitoring of international organizations such as the U.N. and IAEA as well as foreign embassies.
South Korea
One document reports that South Korea’s National Security Council in early March “grappled” with a U.S. request that the country sends artillery ammunition to Ukraine. Seoul was concerned that the request could anger Moscow, the report said, citing signals intelligence.
South Korea’s presidential office on Monday said it would seek “appropriate measures” from the United States if the leaks were verified.
Israel
Israel is also named in the documents. One report says that in February, senior leaders of the Mossad spy service “advocated for Mossad officials and Israeli citizens to protest the new Israeli Government’s proposed judicial reforms, including several explicit calls to action that decried the Israeli Government.” The report cites signals intelligence.
In response, the Israeli government put out a statement that emphasized the traditional political neutrality of the intelligence service. “The Mossad and its serving senior personnel have not engaged in the issue of the demonstrations at all and are dedicated to the value of service to the state that has guided the Mossad since its founding,” the statement read.
Turkey
One report suggests that Turkey, a NATO ally, was approached by Wagner to help procure supplies. The documents state that Wagner’s representatives “met with Turkish contacts to purchase weapons and equipment from Turkey for Vagner’s efforts in Mali and Ukraine,” using a variation on the spelling of the group’s name. It is unclear how much Turkey may have known about the efforts and whether they were concluded.
Canada
The documents say that Zarya, a pro-Russian hacking group, shared screenshots on Feb. 25 with a purported officer from the Russian intelligence agency FSB in which they claimed they had gained access to Canadian gas infrastructure and could, among other things, start an emergency shutdown of a gas distribution site. The FSB believed a “successful operation” would cause an explosion, according to the documents.
It’s not clear that such an explosion has taken place. Enbridge, Canada’s largest natural gas utility, said Monday that it was neither attacked nor compromised. Laura Payton, a spokeswoman for the Communications Security Establishment, Canada’s cryptologic agency, did not comment on whether there has been an attack on gas infrastructure or whether steps have been taken to avert such an incident, saying the agency does not comment on “allegedly leaked intelligence.”
“Generally, we do not comment on specific cybersecurity incidents, nor do we confirm businesses or critical infrastructure partners that we work with,” she said in an email. “However, we continue to provide advice and guidance to Canadians and Canadian organizations, if and when requested.”
Haiti
One of the leaked documents says that Wagner Group associates had plans as of late February to “discreetly” travel to Haiti to assess the potential for a contract with the government to fight the gangs that control vast swaths of the capital and that have murdered and kidnapped thousands.
In October, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry requested the deployment of a foreign security force to stem the gang violence, but the United States and its allies haven’t been keen to lead one and the idea is controversial in a country with a history of destabilizing foreign interventions.
Jean-Junior Joseph, a government spokesman, denied that Henry’s government had contacted Wagner or had meetings with its associates. Gary Desrosiers, a police spokesman, said he was not aware of any meetings between the Wagner Group and the police.
Hungary
A “CIA Operations Center Intelligence Update” included in the leaks said that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban identified the United States as one of his party’s “top three adversaries” during a political strategy session on Feb. 22, citing the U.S. Embassy in Budapest. The comment “constitutes an escalation of the level of anti-American rhetoric in his discourse,” the intelligence update read.
The Hungarian government’s press office did not respond to questions over the Easter weekend.
The right-wing populist leader has ramped up his anti-American public statements since President Biden took office regularly expressing his admiration for former president Donald Trump. In his first post on Twitter after joining the social networking platform last year he mentioned his “good friend” Trump, before describing him as the only “hope for peace” in Ukraine in a talk a few days later.
Taylor and Hill reported from Washington; O’Grady from Cairo; Colleta reported from Toronto; Merancourt from Port-au-Prince; Morris from Berlin.